Springfield, MO

Convoy of Hope sends help to Ukraine

By Emilee Kuschel
 2 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Convoy of Hope is helping Ukrainians by sending a team to Poland to help provide assistance this week.

Nic Wiersma, Convoy of Hope’s vice president of Disaster Services, said he has been responding to large disasters for 14 years.

“I’ve been on the front end of those like the Haiti earthquake in 2009 or the Japan tsunami in 2011 or the Joplin tornado in 2011,” said Wiersma.

The organization’s International Disaster Services team has been working with people on the ground in Ukraine before the invasion began to construct a strategy to help those in need.

“We have we have an entire team of international disaster experts,” said Ethan Forhetz, national spokesperson of Convoy of Hope.

The team is also working with people in the surrounding countries of Poland, Moldova, Bulgaria, Bosnia, Spain, Slovakia to assist the people of Ukraine.

“In particular, the people that we’ve chosen have lived overseas,” said Forhetz. “They know the contacts that we have in Poland and in some other countries. So they’re the right people to go on this mission.”

Convoy of Hope is working to send food, water, shelter, hygiene kits, and other necessities to displaced Ukrainians as over half a million Ukrainians flee the country.

“If someone has gone through a traumatic event, we want to make sure that we give them something that they’re very accustomed to, something that will bring them comfort, something will bring them hope and calm,” said Wiersma.

Last year, Convoy of Hope responded to 64 disasters in America and around the world. You can donate and follow Convoy’s response at www.convoyofhope.org/ukraine

