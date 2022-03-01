ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man accused of raping a Springfield woman receives eight years in prison

By Christina Randall
 2 days ago

BARRY COUNTY, Mo. — An Everton man charged for his involvement in a rape case entered an Alford plea Monday, February 28.

A judge passed down an eight-year sentence for Zachery Wade’s role in the crime.

Wade is one of five suspects charged in the case. According to court documents Wade and three other men kidnapped a Springfield woman, then drugged and raped her multiple times.

All four men face multiple felony charges in the case. One woman was also charged in the case.

