East Valley orthodontists give $10K to nonprofit

Orthodontists Drs. Gregory Garn and Brian Mason of Garn and Mason Orthodontics, with offices in Mesa, Chandler/Gilbert and Queen Creek, celebrated their 60 th year in practice by donating $10,000 to the nonprofit Smiles Change Lives.

“When we started planning for our 60 th year, we thought giving back was the best way to celebrate,” Garn said. “Smiles Change Lives was the perfect fit for us, but we wanted to do more than just donate our orthodontic services. The referral program we developed allowed us to support Smiles Change Lives all year round."



Smiles Change Lives helps kids get braces who could not otherwise afford them. Orthodontic treatment has long been considered cosmetic by insurance companies, providing little assistance, even for those who are insured. As a result, many children and teens suffer unnecessary discomfort and embarrassment from their misaligned teeth.

"The relationships we've built with the dental offices in the East Valley are personal. Stephanie leads our business development efforts, and she does an outstanding job of getting to know each person at the dental offices,” Mason stated in a release. “She brought the Smiles Change Lives referral program to life and kept it top of mind for the dental offices throughout the year."

Kansas City, Missouri-based Smiles Change Lives’ mission is to provide these families with the opportunity to provide their children with braces through its network of volunteer orthodontists across the U.S. and Canada.

“We are so excited to work with the great team over at Garn and Mason,” stated Alexis Barclay, director of provider services at Smiles Change Lives. “It’s a great way to kick off our 25 th year. Donations like this help us grow and treat more kids in need. The program they developed is a great model that can be used by all of our partnering providers. It’s a true win-win for everyone involved!”

For more information, visit smileschangelives.org .