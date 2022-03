WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It was one of many concerns voiced by employees before New Hanover County sold the hospital to Novant Health: losing their great benefits package. For a year after the hospital sale closed in February 2021, employees say they were able to keep the same health insurance plan they had through New Hanover Regional Medical Center (NHRMC). That year is now up, and some employees are already experiencing sticker shock.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO