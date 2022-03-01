Teen skateboarder shoved into traffic during fight, hit by Tesla, California cops say

Five people are dead, including three young children, after what police are calling a murder-suicide shooting at a church in Sacramento, California.A man is believed to have shot his three children — girls age 9, 10 and 13 — as well as a fourth individual, before killing himself, according to the Sacramento County sheriff’s office.Shots rang out around 5pm in the Arden-Arcade neighbourhood of Sacramento, police added. Other congregants or church employees were on the scene when the shooting took place. No one was transported off-site for medical care, indicating all five people were pronounced dead on the scene,...

