Saint Louis County, MO

Police identify victim in weekend Spanish Lake murder

By Ja'Quis Hardin
FOX 2
FOX 2
 2 days ago

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Detectives with the St. Louis County Police Department have identified a man who died in a shootout in Spanish Lake over the weekend.

According to Vera Clay, a police spokeswoman, the shooting occurred just after 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26, at a parking lot in the 11000 block of Bellefontaine Road.

Clay said county officers arrived to find two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims, identified as Johnny Bond, Jr., was pronounced dead at the scene. Bond was 39. The other individual was rushed to a local hospital. His injuries were not life-threatening.

Police learned the men shot one another after getting into an altercation on the parking lot.

