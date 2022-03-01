ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

An A-List Turtleneck Is the Only Layer You Need Right Now

 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Take it from Tom Holland: you need a go-to turtleneck. The young spider prince spent the better part of this month step-and-repeating his way through the press circuit in a rotating ensemble of pitch-perfect knits,...

Us Weekly

This Stunning Tiered Maxi Dress Even Has Adjustable Straps

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Dresses! We definitely put off dress shopping for a while when the weather was super cold, but now, we’re all in. New dresses simply make Us happy. We love seeing them fill up our closet — though we obviously love wearing them even more!
APPAREL
GQMagazine

You Can Now Wear an Eames Chair On Your Body

Last year, an unexpected collaboration had mid-century design enthusiasts, sneakerheads, and fashion dudes all talking about the same thing. It was an Eames-branded sneaker, and it was no bootleg, either. This was an official collaboration between Reebok and Eames Office, the foundation that oversees the legacy of the legendary design duo Charles and Ray Eames. Now, the Eames name is ricocheting around the fashion world yet again—and this time, it’s a limited-edition collaboration of cozy loungewear and groovy graphic tees with the Japanese label Gelato Pique.
APPAREL
GQMagazine

GQ Recommends Must-Have Shoes (5 Styles)

GQ editors are back to recommend five styles of shoes that are necessary wardrobe staples. From the casual Doc Marten lace-up to an Air Force 1, the GQ Recommends team teaches you how to wear their 5 must-have shoe styles. THE CASUAL LACE-UPS -Dr. Martens 1461 Oxfords: https://amzn.to/3HigwE7 -Clarks Wallabee: https://amzn.to/3HoT9ZS -Paraboot Michael Derby: https://www.jdoqocy.com/click-8984094-13897870?sid=gqrecommendsshoesyt&url=https%3A%[…]yder.com%2Fproducts%2Fparaboot-michael-bbr-lisse-noir-black-1 -Timberland 3 Eye Classic Lug: https://amzn.to/3IelnHM THE CLASSIC SNEAKERS -Adidas Samba Classic: https://amzn.to/3Max6tx -Nike Air Force 1: https://www.jdoqocy.com/click-8984094-13067763?sid=gqrecommendsshoesyt&url=https%3A%[…].nike.com%2Ft%2Fair-force-1-07-mens-shoes-5QFp5Z%2FCW2288-111 -Converse Chuck Taylor All Star: https://amzn.to/3pdf8g6 THE BOOTS -Blundstone Chelsea Boot: https://amzn.to/3seYb6L -Danner Mountain Light Cascade Clovis: https://fave.co/3JMhhHc -Timberland Premium 6-inch Waterproof Boot: https://amzn.to/3t5tb8n -Saint Laurent Wyatt Chelsea Boot: https://fave.co/3hj4TlG -Grenson Declan Chelsea Boot: https://fave.co/3hbpyIw THE LOAFERS -G.H. Bass Larson Weejuns: https://fave.co/3pfWCDM -Vinny’s Townee Ebony Suede: https://fave.co/3IkpDFO -Gucci 1953 Horsebit Leather Loafer: https://fave.co/3HjPkoG -Eytys Otello Loafer: https://fave.co/3Iidb9j -Belgian Shoes Lizard Calf Loafer: https://fave.co/3IqntEM THE DRESS SHOE -Church’s Consul 173 St James Leather Oxford: https://fave.co/3t281bn -Allen Edmonds Park Avenue Cap-Toe Oxford: https://amzn.to/35sabZq -Solovair 3 Eye Gibson Shoe: https://fave.co/3HlLQSq -Dr. Martens 1461 Mono Smooth Leather Oxford shoe: https://fave.co/35slrFv.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Anne Hathaway Sparkles in Sheer Purple Dress and Glossy Sky-High Pumps

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Anne Hathaway kicked off press for her upcoming Apple TV+ miniseries, “WeCrashed,” in style this week. The “Locked Down” star shared her first press look on Instagram, featuring a dazzling purple Valentino dress. The knee-length number featured a velvety bodice with a sheer skirt and 3/4-length sleeves. The ensemble gained dramatic flair from a waist-high slit, as well as long fringe cascading from its sleeves and hem. The piece was complete with sparkly sequin accents for a burst of sleek...
BEAUTY & FASHION
wmagazine.com

Ciara Adds a Denim Twist to the Mugler Look

Casey Cadwallader continues to keep Mugler at the front and center of the fashion zeitgeist, mostly by becoming the go-to designer for the pop star contingent. Miley, Cardi B, and Megan Thee Stallion have all been seen wearing Cadwallader’s designs, and Dua Lipa just commissioned him to make a custom suit for her Future Nostalgia tour, so it makes sense that TRL princess, Ciara, wanted to get in on the action.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

An Up-Close Look at Ashanti’s National Anthem Outfit Featuring Thigh-High Stretch Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to fashion, Ashanti always understands the assignment. On Thursday, the R&B singer took to Instagram to give her fans a closer look at her outfit from her performance at the AFC championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. Ashanti attended the highly anticipated football game to sing the National Anthem last Sunday. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) The Grammy Award-winner arrived at Arrowhead Stadium in a colorful scallop-trim...
RETAIL
Footwear News

Nicole Ari Parker Takes a Risk in Lace Catsuit, Feather Coat and Over-the-Knee Boots at LaQuan Smith’s Fall 2022 NYFW Show

Nicole Ari Parker swapped her bohemian style for a stylishly daring outfit at LaQuan Smith’s Fall 2022 runway show. The actress sat in a front row that included Zion Moreno, Lala Anthony and Duckie Thot for the show—which included Julia Fox and Chloe Cherry as models—at the Downtown Association Club in lower Manhattan. The “And Just Like That…” star arrived in one of Smith’s signature sheer catsuits, which included long sleeves and legs. The black one-piece also featured a lacy texture, giving it a lingerie-esque appearance. The daring look was nearly fully covered by a large black feathered coat, giving it...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Olivia Rodrigo Gives a Crochet Sweater a Grunge Twist With Fishnet Tights and Extra-Chunky Platform Boots in London

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Olivia Rodrigo gives her take on the “London look.” The “good 4 u” singer shared a photoset on Instagram Friday that showed the pop star in London, with her friend Iris Scot. When it comes to her outfit, the “drivers license” singer wore a crocheted sweater that featured an alternating black and white stripe design that had an abstract gray shape in the middle of the garment. On the lower half, Rodrigo opted for a black skirt that encompassed a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kendall Jenner Brings Fall into Spring with Orange Leggings and Athletic Nike Sneakers

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kendall Jenner brought autumn hues into spring when leaving her Pilates class this week. The supermodel stepped out in a burnt orange tank top and matching leggings. The set featured a slim-fitting silhouettes, and was layered under a brown sweatshirt Jenner draped over her shoulders. Her look was finished with a cream tote bag, skinny sunglasses and black stretchy headband—plus a light red face mask. When it came to shoes, Jenner’s footwear was equally...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

La La Anthony Goes Monochrome in Little Black Dress & Pointy Boots for Hardware LDN’s Fall 2022 Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. La La Anthony makes all-black look super-chic for her latest appearance. The “Power” actress was spotted while attending the Hardware LDN fall 2022 show on Monday in London while wearing a sleek fashion-forward look. For the outfit, Anthony donned a black leather trench jacket that incorporated an eye-catching red trim. The double-breasted jacket also had sleeves covered in fluffy feathers, which added a sophisticated feel. Underneath, Anthony wore a black sheer mock turtleneck minidress that had black vertical stripes. She...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Heidi Klum Goes Sleek in a Striped Tank Dress With an Oversized Cutout and Brown Slouchy Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Heidi Klum gives patterned ensembles another try. The “Germany’s Next Topmodel” host shared a photoset to Instagram Wednesday that showed the model posing and enjoying some time with nature while dressed up in an eye-catching outfit. Klum slipped into a striped dress from Dundas that featured a yellow and black design. The garment had a sleek back cutout that gave the piece some dimension. She accessorized with gold earrings that added a little pop to her attire. She let her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
New York Post

Best glasses frames for men and women in every style for spring 2022

Sooner than later, March showers will bring April flowers, and we will be welcoming the spring season. To help you transition into a time of florals, pastels and frills, we scoured the internet for the best glasses frames for both women and men. Best of all, they are all available for purchase online.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Drew Barrymore Goes Red in Silky Suit & Hidden Heels at Christian Siriano’s NYFW Show

Drew Barrymore went bold in the front row at Christian Siriano’s Fall 2022 runway show, held at the Empire State Building on Saturday night. The actress joined a star-studded front row that included Susan Sarandon, Hannah Waddingham, Alicia Silverstone, Anna Chlumsky, Slayyyter, Danielle Brooks, Caroline Vazzana and more. For the occasion, the “Blended” actress was all business in a red Siriano pantsuit. The star wore a silky blazer and wide-leg trousers, which featured the same vibrant red hue. The look was accented with cuffed sleeves, as well as delicate gold pendant necklaces and a chunky watch. When it came to footwear, Barrymore’s heels...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

LaQuan Smith RTW Fall 2022

It’s a sexed-up, nearly naked era, and LaQuan Smith is at the right place at the right time. On Monday night, the designer took over the Down Town Association in the Financial District, the fifth-oldest private club in New York City, founded in 1859. And it’s a safe bet...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Saweetie Goes Preppy-Chic in a Cropped Sweater, Mini Skirt and Black Cap-Toe Pumps

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Saweetie channels It-girl energy with her latest Instagram post. The “Icy Chain” rapper shared a photoset to the platform Thursday that showed the musician in a chic, preppy look. Saweetie wore a head-to-toe Miu Miu ensemble consisting of a camel brown cropped cashmere sweater with a cable-stitch motif layered over a cropped white button-up. On the lower half, she opted for a polished mini skirt with exposed pockets that helped tie the outfit...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Natasha Zinko RTW Fall 2022

Natasha Zinko is here to have fun, and doesn’t believe in taking herself — or fashion — too seriously. She has moved to designing fully genderless collections, dressing boys up in her signature printed dresses, or offering supersized leather outerwear or denim separates that just require the right attitude from the wearer.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Timothee Chalamet Laces Up in Brown Boots and Velvet Coat While Filming “Wonka”

Click here to read the full article. Timothee Chalamet proved that even in character, he can still pull off a sharp boot. While filming “Wonka” in Oxford, London, Chalamet was dressed in character as the titular Willy Wonka. For the occasion, he wore a purple velvet coat with sharp shoulders. The bold outerwear was layered over a brown scarf and striped brown trousers. His look was complete with a wooden cane—plus Wonka’s signature brown top hat. For footwear, the “Dune” star laced into a pair of brown leather boots. The paneled style featured rounded toes, as well as flat heels to fit...
BEAUTY & FASHION
