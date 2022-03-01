ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas Price

Beer price hikes? Dundalk brewery faces increased costs amid invasion of Ukraine

WBAL Radio
 3 days ago

Russia's invasion of Ukraine is presenting a whole new set of problems for small businesses. The Key Brewing Co. in Dundalk, like many small businesses, is just trying to get back above water after more than two years of COVID-19 supply issues. Now, as the situation unfolds between Russia and Ukraine,...

www.wbal.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Beer#Dundalk#Gas Prices#The Key Brewing Co#Irish Red#Russian#North American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
Russia
Markets Insider

Biden has yet to wield one of his biggest weapons in the war on Russia's economy

In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden made it sound as though the US had fired every gun on deck at Russia, at least when it comes to economic sanctions. The reality is more complicated. It's true that the Biden administration has levied some harsh sanctions against Russia, while maintaining a united front with European allies who have closer ties to Russia's economy. That's no small achievement. America and its allies have frozen assets held by Russia's central banks, curtailed their global financial transactions, banned Russian flights from European and US airspace, and levied sanctions against assets owned by hundreds of individuals and companies associated with Vladimir Putin's government, including Putin himself and members of his inner circle. A new Justice Department unit called Task Force KleptoCapture is digging into economic crimes committed by Russian oligarchs, including attempts to evade the new sanctions. And after years of serving as a haven for the oligarchs, the US is finally moving to crack down on the Delaware and Nevada shell companies they use to hide their billions. "Future historians may look at the Russian invasion as the turning point in the broader anti-kleptocracy fight," says Casey Michel, the author of "American Kleptocracy."
POLITICS
TheStreet

Elon Musk Sends an Important Warning to Ukrainians

Like the rest of the world, Elon Musk seems to be following the Russian war in Ukraine closely. The CEO of the luxury electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report seems to monitor access to the means of communication allowing Ukrainians not to be cut off from the world and above all to continue to tell the world about their daily life in order to avoid Russian propaganda.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy