NFL

Bruce Arians has surprising take on divisive Buccaneers QB

By Rob Leeds
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon’t just rule out Jameis Winston and the Buccaneers seeing a reunion yet…. More Jameis Winston and the Buccaneers content! I’m sure y’all love it. And guess what; it’s gonna keep coming as long as Blaine Gabbert is on the board as a potential starter in...

NESN

NFL Insider Predicts Deshaun Watson Will Play For This Team In 2022

Bruce Arians isn’t expecting Tom Brady to walk through the Buccaneers’ facility door at any point leading up to the 2022 NFL season. As such, Tampa Bay needs a new starting quarterback for the upcoming campaign (and beyond) and Field Yates believes the Super Bowl LV champions ultimately will land a pretty darn good one.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians’ strong 3-word reaction to trading Tom Brady if he returns

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are officially heading into a new era without Tom Brady, who retired from the NFL after 22 fantastic seasons. While the team will certainly be searching for their next quarterback, there are still lots of people around football who believe TB12 could come back and play again. After all, he was still competing at an extremely high level last season.
NFL
