DETROIT – Two men are charged in the murder and robbery of a Michigan man who was found deceased in the doorway of his residence last week, authorities said. Detroit police officers were dispatched to a reported shooting around 11:34 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24, to a building in the 12040 block of Greenfield Road in Detroit. Upon arrival, officers found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO