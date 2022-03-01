What to know about Louisiana basketball going into the Sun Belt Conference Tournament

Louisiana basketball enters the Sun Belt Conference Tournament with a losing record overall and league play.

No. 8 seed UL (13-14, 8-9) opens the tournament Thursday (10:30 a.m. CT, ESPN+) against No. 9 seed Texas-Arlington (11-17, 7-10) at Bay Center Arena in Pensacola, Florida.

Texas State is the No. 1 seed, defending tournament champion Appalachian State is No. 2, Georgia State is No. 3 and Troy is No. 4.

UL lost two regular-season games against UTA: 83-73 in Arlington on Jan. 13 and 80-77 in overtime at the Cajundome on Feb. 12.

BATTLING: How UL point Trajan Wesley fought through depression after lost season

The Ragin’ Cajuns have won three of their last four but ended the regular season with Friday’s 65-58 loss at Georgia State. UTA has dropped three straight, including Friday’s 62-52 loss at South Alabama.

Here’s what to know about the Cajuns:

The X-factor

Reserve guard Jalen Dalcourt can be UL’s tournament X-factor.

The Lafayette High product transferred to UL from San Jose State, where he started nine games last season.

Dalcourt (5.6 ppg) started this season slow and is 3-for-13 from 3-point range over his last three games. He had a two-game stretch in mid-February in which he went 7-for-13 from 3-point range, including 3 of 6 against UTA.

UL coach Bob Marlin hopes Dalcourt can provide the consistent outside shooting threat UL has sorely lacked, and Dalcourt feels playing sparingly early this season could help now.

“Coach had to humble me, so sitting me was the best thing,” he said. “But when I got out there I was just making sure I played my hardest every time I was on the floor, and it really makes me appreciate it.”

Jordan Brown, Kobe Julien score

Power forward Jordan Brown (15.0 points per game) is UL’s top scorer and leading rebounder (8.8 per game). Small forward Kobe Julien (12.7 ppg) is the Cajuns’ No. 2 scorer.

Brown began his college career at Nevada and transferred to UL last season from Arizona, where he was Pac-12 Sixth Man of the Year. Julien missed most of his first three UL seasons with three knee surgeries, one stemming from a senior-season injury at Baton Rouge’s Madison Prep.

Brown was named to the All-Sun Belt second team, Julien to the third team.

Injury update

Julien sustained another knee injury early in UL’s loss Friday.

He underwent an MRI and as of Monday his tournament status was uncertain.

Guard Michael Thomas, meanwhile, sprained an ankle at Georgia State but practiced Monday.

Cajun scoring options

Center Theo Akwuba , last season’s Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year, is UL’s No. 3 scorer (9.1 ppg) and No. 2 rebounder (8.2 per game). He’s also the Cajuns’ top shot-blocker (1.9 per game).

Marlin, however, wishes one of UL’s top three scorers this season would come from his backcourt. But with former walk-on guard Kentrell Garnett averaging 7.4 points, that’s not so.

The Cajuns had expected guard Greg Williams Jr. , a Lafayette Christian product who transferred to UL after three seasons at St. John’s, to start at the point and perhaps be among their top three. But Williams, who has a bothersome back, averages 5.9 points and just 19.9 minutes per game.

“We’ve encouraged him to shoot,” Marlin said. “He’s been a little bit hesitant to cut loose and play. Sometimes I think he overthinks things.”

Marlin hopes that changes soon.

“He’s shot the ball in practice and now he’s got confidence … and we need that moving forward,” Marlin said. “He and I talked last week about the regular season and what’s coming up in the tournament, and we certainly plan to lean on his experience as we move forward.”

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: What to know about Louisiana basketball going into the Sun Belt Conference Tournament