ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Oil prices spike to 7-year high amid Russian invasion of Ukraine

By Rich Klein
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yDfsF_0eSZ8Rom00

March 1 (UPI) -- Oil prices on Tuesday reached a seven-year high as the Russian invasion of Ukraine intensifies.

The U.S. oil benchmark hit $106.50 per barrel while the international benchmark Brent crude was trading at $107.26, the most since July 2014.

Prices crossed the $100 mark last Thursday when Russia invaded Ukraine amid global fears of shortages since Russia is a key oil exporter.

President Joe Biden said on Thursday that his administration "is using every tool at our disposal to protect Americans and businesses from rising prices at the pump." Biden is scheduled to deliver his State of the Union address Tuesday evening.

Meanwhile, the 31 member countries that govern he International Energy Agency on Tuesday agreed to release 60 million barrels of oil from their emergency reserves "to send a unified and strong message to global oil markets that there will be no shortfall in supplies as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine."

"It is heartening to see how quickly the global community has united to condemn Russia's actions and respond decisively," said IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol. "I am pleased that the IEA has also come together today to take action. The situation in energy markets is very serious and demands our full attention. Global energy security is under threat, putting the world economy at risk during a fragile stage of the recovery."

Russia's invasion into Ukraine that began last Thursday drove up the cost of natural gas worldwide, analysts noted.

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Fatih Birol
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Oil Markets#Russian#Americans#State Of The Union#Iea#My Administration
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
Russia
NBC News

The costly mistake Biden made while talking about Ukraine during his SOTU address

If the only thing you are talking about after President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address is that he was heckled by GOP Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Lauren Boebert of Colorado, then you are missing a key takeaway. Biden’s strong, even eloquent, words made a compelling case for why America must support Ukraine and why this conflict is so significant, but he did not do enough to discuss the potential need for people in the U.S. to make sacrifices to defeat Vladimir Putin and support Ukraine.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
300K+
Followers
51K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy