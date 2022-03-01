ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Biden, Allies Again Tap Emergency Crude Oil Stockpiles Amid Ukraine Crisis

By Daily Caller News Foundation
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zT2yu_0eSZ8NX600

Thomas Catenacci

President Joe Biden will join other Western nations in releasing a total of 60 million barrels of crude oil amid the Ukraine crisis, the coalition announced Tuesday.

Overall, 31 member nations of the International Energy Agency (IEA), including the U.S., agreed to coordinate the release, according to the Paris-based group. The decision was made in light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its subsequent effects on global energy security.

“It is heartening to see how quickly the global community has united to condemn Russia’s actions and respond decisively,” IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said in a statement. “I am pleased that the IEA has also come together today to take action. The situation in energy markets is very serious and demands our full attention.”

“Global energy security is under threat, putting the world economy at risk during a fragile stage of the recovery,” Birol continued.

Immediately following the announcement, the global and U.S. price of oil surged to multi-year highs, marketplace data showed .

“Today’s announcement is another example of partners around the world condemning Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine and working together to address the impact of President Putin’s war of choice,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.

Psaki said that the U.S. would release 30 million barrels of oil as part of the announcement.

In November 2021, Biden ordered the Department of Energy to release 50 million barrels of oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve as gasoline prices surged. The president’s November action also caused a spike in oil prices.

After briefly dipping late last year, gas prices have climbed much higher in the months since the release. The average price of gas in the U.S. reached $3.61 per gallon this week, its highest level since July 2014.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Industry
Local
Florida Industry
Tampa, FL
Business
Local
Florida Government
Daily Mail

At least five members of Congress test positive and Marco Rubio SKIPS the State of the Union over the testing mandate: Republicans boycott over COVID rules and the fence as audience is given option to wear masks

Four Democratic lawmakers are skipping the State of the Union address after announcing they tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday morning, while Republicans like Senator Marco Rubio said they're boycotting the speech over its virus testing requirement. Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, Rep. Suzan DelBene of Washington and Senator Alex...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Lauren Boebert angrily denounces House Speaker Pelosi for not looking at her while she speaks

Representative Lauren Boebert attracted plenty of attention in the House of Representatives, after requesting that SpeakerNancy Pelosi look at her while she was speaking.During a House session, Ms Boebert, who represents Colorado’s 3rd District, stood to speak and address her peers. While in the middle of a dogmatic speech about the “border crisis” and the number of illegal immigrants coming into the US via Mexico, she paused to directly address Speaker Pelosi. Boebert complains that the Speaker is ignoring her and not looking at her while she rants pic.twitter.com/C8gpk6iAv6— Acyn (@Acyn) February 3, 2022“They said that they used to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Fatih Birol
Person
Joe Biden
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
MILITARY
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Petroleum#Oil Markets#Western#Iea#White House#The Department Of Energy#Tampafp Com#Natio
Vanity Fair

Ron DeSantis Signals He’d Be Open to Making Florida an Anti-Gay Hellhole

A funny thing about Republicans is that despite claiming to be the party of “personal freedom,” in the last year alone, they have tried to prevent Americans from: reading certain books, teaching about systemic racism, making decisions about their own bodies, and, in the case of some groups, voting in democratic elections. A lot of people would look at this evidence and conclude that Republicans are massive hypocrites—and they would be right! So while deeply depressing, it’s in no way surprising that Florida conservatives want to ban talk of gender identity and sexual orientation in the state’s primary school classrooms, and that Florida’s governor, who seems to have his eye on the White House in 2024, has signaled his support for the initiative.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Washington Times

Poll asks Americans: Should Trump run again?

So will former President Donald Trump run for president again in 2024? The question haunts his rivals, delights his fans and lends a steady stream of story possibilities to the news media. Now comes a CBS News poll released Tuesday that has queried the public about whether Mr. Trump should...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
105K+
Followers
14K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy