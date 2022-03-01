An unusual senior night awaits Iowa State men's basketball's George Conditt IV, Izaiah Brockington

AMES — George Conditt IV and Izaiah Brockington sat at the same podium just a few feet apart, but the pair of Iowa State men’s basketball players represented two divergent paths, one uncertain future and the new reality of college basketball.

Conditt, a four-year legacy player, and Brockington, playing at his third school in five years, will both be honored Wednesday ahead of the Cyclones’ senior night matchup with Oklahoma State (6 p.m.; ESPN+) despite having a year of eligibility remaining.

It’s a perfect example of a sport disrupted by the transfer portal and the COVID-19 pandemic but continues to have the traditional trappings of the past.

“We’re going to recognize all those guys that could be in that last year, even though they have the ability to return,” Otzelberger said of the COVID-19 eligibility waiver granted last year that will extend collegiate careers and cause some roster consternation. “It’s certainly a different dynamic than what we’ve had in the past because you’re going to have more guys everywhere that have not been at that school for the whole duration.

“It’s just part of what college basketball and recruiting and senior night will be moving forward, and it’s something to adjust to.”

Every Iowa State senior — Brockington, Gabe Kalscheur, Jaz Kunc and Conditt — could return to college basketball next season because of the eligibility waiver, though its unclear if any will decide to utilize that extra season.

Brockington fits the more modern mold of what a college basketball career looks like, having previously played at St. Bonaventure and Penn State before landing at Iowa State, where he’s evolved into a Big 12 player of the year candidate.

“I think about it all the time, my journey from schools to end up here and to end up with the success that we’re having,” Brockington said, “it's really a blessing that it worked out for me. I’ve been blessed because a lot of people leave places and it’s not what they expected and you never hear from them again.

“I just thank God that wasn’t the case here.”

Conditt, meanwhile, is the final player remaining from Steve Prohm’s heralded 2018 class that included NBA players Talen Horton-Tucker and Tyrese Haliburton as well as Zion Griffin, who transferred to Illinois-Chicago after seeing sparse playing time for two seasons. Not only is he the four-year player of yesteryear, he’s a family legacy with his father, George III, having played football for the Cyclones in the 1990s.

“Senior night is something special to me,” Conditt IV said. “It’s different because I’ve sat through numerous senior nights and seen my previous teams say goodbye to Hilton.

“It’s different, but it’s an opportunity.”

It’s not only an opportunity to potentially say goodbye to Hilton Coliseum and its fans, but for Iowa State to improve its remarkable NCAA tournament standing. The Cyclones look to be in the tournament for the first time since 2019 with a 20-9 record just a year removed from last year’s 2-22 debacle.

“I told (the media) during the summer we were going to move on and we were going to do what we had to do to get this program back to where it needed to be,” Conditt said. “Now we’re back in the NCAA tournament or soon to be.”

The Cyclones have done it largely with homegrown talent like Conditt and true freshman Tyrese Hunter, but it’s been transfers like Brockington, Gabe Kalscheur, Jaz Kunc and Tristan Enaruna, who bought in to a new vision and new future for the Cyclones and helped make it a reality.

“I really saw it as a challenge,” Brockington said. “I play my best when there is a challenge to rise to. I feel like I push myself farther than I normally would. Knowing that it was a new coach, a new staff and pretty much a whole new team, that’s all I heard about when I committed here.

“When I first got on campus, everybody said, ‘Hey, are you going to win more than two games?’ and I was like, 'I will, literally; I refuse to only win two games.'

“I saw what we had, I saw the philosophy and I knew what we could do as a team, even if nobody believed.”

Travis Hines covers Iowa State University sports for the Des Moines Register and Ames Tribune. Contact him at thines@amestrib.com or (515) 284-8000. Follow him at @TravisHines21.