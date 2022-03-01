ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Matt Corral Falls in Mel Kiper Jr.'s Latest Mock Draft

By Ben King
 2 days ago

With the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine starting today, ESPN Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. has released his second mock draft of the offseason.

In his latest mock draft, Kiper has found a new home for Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral. Kiper had Corral falling to the Pittsburgh Steelers at pick 20 in his first mock after sustaining a high ankle sprain in the Sugar Bowl.

Corral drops to the last pick of the first round in Kiper's newest mock, right into the hands of the rebuilding Detroit Lions. Corral drops 12 spots after announcing on Monday morning that he would not be participating in throwing drills at the NFL Combine due to his injury.

© Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Kiper really likes Corral to the Lions particularly because he does not have confidence in the current Detroit signal-caller, Jared Goff. Corral could sit and learn behind Goff in 2022 and then take over a season later according to Kiper.

ESPN's draft expert listed what he likes and dislikes about the Ventura, Calif., native.

"Corral took a step forward in 2021, throwing 20 touchdown passes and just five picks," Kiper said. "He's a dual-threat quarterback who can beat teams with his legs, but he ran an RPO-centric offense at Ole Miss, and he's going to need to learn how to adapt in the NFL."

Detroit has multiple positions of need, but Kiper believes taking a QB at the end of the first round will help the Lions exponentially with their rebuild.

"Yes, they have several needs," Kiper said, "but if they can get a quarterback with a fifth-year option, they could continue the positive momentum of their rebuild."

