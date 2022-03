A Sussex County man who was driving high on heroin and killed three people when he crashed his car into a gas station in Wayne was sentenced Thursday to 30 years in prison. Jason Vanderee, 32, of Vernon, hung his head and stared blankly at the floor as Judge Marilyn C. Clark rejected his pleas for leniency and stuck to the terms of the plea bargain he agreed to in November. The judge gave Vanderee 1,081 days’ worth of jail credit for time already served, but he’ll still have to serve 85% of his remaining sentence before being eligible for parole.

SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 HOUR AGO