LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Jason Thomas) — Attorneys for Hall of Fame horse trainer Bob Baffert filed a lawsuit on Tuesday on his behalf in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky against Churchill Downs Inc., its CEO Bill Carstanjen and Board Chair R. Alex Rankin, asking a federal judge to overturn Baffert's suspension from CDI races, according to a news release.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO