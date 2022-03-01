ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

Starbucks closing south Fort Collins shop as shift to drive-thru, curbside pickup continues

By Erin Udell, Fort Collins Coloradoan
The Coloradoan
The Coloradoan
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kiKZI_0eSZ72gn00

A Fort Collins Starbucks is serving its last cup of coffee on Tuesday.

The chain's location at 250 E. Harmony Road, just west of John F. Kennedy Parkway, will shutter at the end of the business day.

"As difficult as this was, we must make the right business decisions for the sake of Starbucks' long-term growth," a Starbucks spokesperson said in a statement emailed to the Coloradoan Tuesday.

The decision to close the location came as part of Starbucks' "standard course of business," the spokesperson also said, noting that it continually evaluates its business "to ensure a healthy store portfolio."

Employees at the 250 E. Harmony Road location were given the option of transferring to other nearby locations, according to the spokesperson.

Great Plates is here:Your guide to its two weeks of meal deals

This is at least the second Fort Collins Starbucks to close in recent years, following the spring 2020 closure of the coffee chain's Campus West location.

The Campus West shop, 1335 W. Elizabeth St., shuttered amid a spate of closures for the company as it shifted its focus to curbside pickup, drive-thru operations and mobile-only pickup. The company opened its second Fort Collins drive-thru location in Midtown last summer.

Be in the know about FoCo food scene: Sign up for our new Taste monthly newsletter, where reporter Erin Udell updates you on all things food and drink in Fort Collins.

Erin Udell reports on news, culture, history and more for the Coloradoan. Contact her at ErinUdell@coloradoan.com. The only way she can keep doing what she does is with your support. If you subscribe, thank you. If not, sign up for a digital subscription to the Coloradoan today.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Collins, CO
Fort Collins, CO
Food & Drinks
Local
Colorado Food & Drinks
Local
Colorado Business
Fort Collins, CO
Business
Fort Collins, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
Reuters

IPC makes Paralympics U-turn as Russia, Belarus face new sanctions

March 3 (Reuters) - The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) bowed to pressure and made a U-turn on its decision to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete at the Winter Games while Formula One and UEFA imposed new sanctions on Thursday. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has led to sanctions across...
FIFA
CBS News

January 6 committee issues subpoena to Kimberly Guilfoyle

The House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol on Thursday issued a subpoena to Kimberly Guilfoyle in the panel's latest attempt to compel testimony from former President Donald Trump's closest allies. Guilfoyle and her lawyers met with the committee over video conference last week, but abruptly...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John F. Kennedy
CBS News

U.S. offers temporary legal status to Ukrainians, citing Russian attack

The Biden administration on Thursday offered tens of thousands of Ukrainians living in the U.S. a temporary humanitarian protection from deportation due to the ongoing Russian military offensive in Ukraine. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas created an 18-month Temporary Protected Status (TPS) program for Ukrainians who have...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Hill

White House knocks down talk of banning Russian oil imports

The White House on Thursday knocked down talk of banning Russian oil imports, warning doing so could further spike the already high price of gas for Americans after Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) threw her support behind the idea. "Our objective and the president’s objective has been to maximize impact on...
POTUS
The Coloradoan

The Coloradoan

1K+
Followers
571
Post
124K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving Fort Collins and Northern Colorado through news, community events, entertainment and classifieds.

 http://coloradoan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy