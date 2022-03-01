ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dak Prescott surgery surprise could explain Cowboys’ second-half slide

By Lauren Barash
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral Dallas Cowboys staff members are in Indianapolis for the 2022 NFL Combine. On Tuesday, head coach Mike McCarthy spoke to the press to answer some questions about his team. It didn’t take much time for him to drop quite a surprising bomb. McCarthy told reporters that Cowboys QB Dak Prescott...

