After disappearing from a Southfield group home nearly five month ago, a 38 year-old man has finally been found. Byron Johnson, 38 suffers from schizophrenia and was living in a Southfield group home until he vanished on October 19, 2021. He didn't have any of his belongings with him when he walked away. He didn't have his wallet, phone, tablet or even his coat. So when he walked away from the group home, it was like he just up and vanished.

SOUTHFIELD, MI ・ 9 HOURS AGO