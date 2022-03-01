ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Business community outlines State of the Union wishlist

By Alex Gangitano
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ovvSR_0eSZ6Ydl00
© Greg Nash

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the pro-business lobbying group, said the business community hopes to hear about America's resolve to stand against Russia and a policy agenda to ease economic burdens when President Biden delivers the State of the Union.

Chamber CEO Suzanne Clark said the address, set to be delivered on Tuesday evening, is a uniquely important one.

“In a typical year, some might dismiss the annual address as political theater or Washington rhetoric. But this is a moment when our democracy can and must serve as a powerful model for a world that craves freedom. This is a moment for American leadership in support of democracy, free enterprise, and the rule of law. And it is an opportunity for the president to assert an agenda that will make us stronger at home and abroad,” she said in a statement.

Clark said the business community wants Biden to discuss standing strong with allies against authoritarianism and aggression by Russia and other nations, adding the Chamber stands with the people of Ukraine and supports the administration’s response to Russia’s invasion.

She also said members want to hear about business and government working together to address rising inflation, the worker shortage crisis, supply chain disruptions and soaring energy costs.

The White House said on Monday that Biden will discuss inflation during Tuesday’s address and will announce a new four-piece plan to tackle rising prices. He is also expected to speak about the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the sanctions the U.S. and allies have imposed on Moscow.

Clark said the business community wants to hear about energy policies that strengthen U.S. energy security and help allies and partners reduce their dependence of Russia’s oil and natural gas.

And, they want to hear about the role of the private sector in creating opportunity for people, driving prosperity and leading innovation, as opposed to a big government agenda.

“A big government agenda—marked by higher taxes, inflationary spending, overreach, and overregulation—will sap the innovation, competition, and dynamism in our economy needed to move our country forward,” Clark said.

Additionally, they want to hear a “bold trade agenda” that aims to strengthen the U.S. engagement and leadership in the global economy.

“While our competitors race ahead on trade, the U.S. is standing still. We need more mutually beneficial trade agreements to boost our economy and strengthen strategic alliances,” Clark said.

She noted that the business community won’t always agree with Biden but they aim to build relationships, get involved in the political process and provide advice and ideas. The Chamber is traditionally a Republican-leaning association.

Clark outlined the outlets the business community can use to push back on government overreach, but emphasized coordination between the public and private sector.

“If we need to, we can use the third branch of government, the courts system, to constrain government overreach. And we can lift our megaphone and raise the collective voice of business in the public debate,” she said. “The state of the union is strong when the state of American business is strong—and when we are a clear voice and a strong model for freedom and free enterprise in the world.”

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

State of the Union by the numbers

(STACKER) — On March 1, 2022, against the backdrop of Putin’s premeditated and unprovoked war on the sovereign state of Ukraine and democracy at large, President Joe Biden gave his inaugural State of the Union address. Stacker compiled a list of notable numbers from Biden’s speech, addressing everything from a reckoning for the Russian oligarchy to […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KDRV

State of the Union Here, State of Conflict There

Washington, DC -- A Russian military advance through Ukraine sets a tone for political climate in the United States as President Joe Biden delivers his 2022 State of the Union address tonight. The speech and its Republican response are available on NewsWatch 12 starting 6pm. This week Biden said the...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
HuffingtonPost

Steve Bannon Warns Mike Pence He'll Take Refusal To Toss 2020 Vote 'To Your Grave'

Steve Bannon darkly warned Mike Pence on Friday that the former vice president will take his decision not to overturn the 2020 presidential election “to your grave.”. Bannon’s comments came after Pence publicly defended his refusal to hijack the Electoral College certification process on Jan. 6, 2021, to negate Joe Biden’s victory. Trump was “wrong,” Pence said, to insist that a vice president has the power to single-handedly toss election results.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The State Of The Union#American#Chamber#The White House#Russian
NBC News

Trump ripping up White House docs shows what little respect he had for the presidency

The National Archives revealed that several of the documents it had turned over to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol were in pieces. After former President Donald Trump had ripped up these documents, government officials had taped the pieces back together and delivered them to the records agency. Trump’s flagrant disregard for preserving executive records is only the latest example of a widespread campaign to avoid transparency and accountability in the presidency.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Chamber of Commerce
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
NBC News

The costly mistake Biden made while talking about Ukraine during his SOTU address

If the only thing you are talking about after President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address is that he was heckled by GOP Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Lauren Boebert of Colorado, then you are missing a key takeaway. Biden’s strong, even eloquent, words made a compelling case for why America must support Ukraine and why this conflict is so significant, but he did not do enough to discuss the potential need for people in the U.S. to make sacrifices to defeat Vladimir Putin and support Ukraine.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

The Hill

492K+
Followers
59K+
Post
373M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy