Star goalie Katie Meyer won the Stanford Cardinal women the 2019 NCAA with heroic saves in a shootout, but was found dead in her dorm Tuesday. She was 22. Stanford students knew something was wrong when ambulances and police cars were gathering around the dormitory Crother Hall on Tuesday morning, and by the afternoon the Stanford Daily reported that an unnamed undergraduate student had died. But an email to students from Vice Provost Susie Brubaker-Cole said that “In honoring the family’s privacy, we cannot yet share the student’s identity nor can we share the cause of death.”

STANFORD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO