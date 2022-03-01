ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitzpatrick on Ukraine: US needs to cut imports of Russian fuel; do more to help Ukrainians

By Peg Quann, Bucks County Courier Times
 2 days ago
Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick doesn't mince words.

More needs to be done to stop Vladimir Putin's "brutal, senseless" invasion of Ukraine. The way to do it is to shut down the Russian economy. Go after the energy, he said.

"Energy is the subtext to every thing we're seeing right now," since it forms about 50% of the Russian economy, Fitzpatrick said in an interview Tuesday. "The sanctions haven't gone nearly far enough."

He thinks the U.S. needs to cut all imports of Russian fuel.

"It's not an insignificant amount," he said, particularly to Alaska and Hawaii. To replace this, according to the GOP congressman, the U.S. needs to reopen the Keystone pipeline that President Joe Biden shut down when he took office. He believes Congress would support this, if Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi would allow votes on the needed legislation.

And Fitzpatrick, who represents Pennsylvania's First District including all of Bucks and a sliver of Montgomery County, thinks the United States needs to do more to help the Ukrainians defend themselves, such as providing cyber and electro-magnetic pulse technology to enforce a no-fly zone over the country.

"They're are ways to do that that ... jams communications and grounds aircraft. We could provide the Ukrainians with that capability and give them a fighting chance ... They want the skies free and clear because they want a ground fight. They think they can win a ground fight. There are ways to enforce a no-fly zone that don't involve direct military conflict and I think we should grant them that."

Biden could do this without Congressional approval. "I don't think he's gone far enough," Fitzpatrick said, in trying to force Russia to the peace table.

Fitzpatrick will attend the president's first State of the Union address before Congress on Tuesday night.

As a former FBI agent, the Fitzpatrick worked in Ukraine in 2015. His main responsibilities were to help establish Ukraine's National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU), according to his office.

In the months following the 2014 revolution in Ukraine, the FBI had sent Fitzpatrick, who specialized in anti-corruption, to Kyiv as part of efforts to establish good governance in the country.

He now co-chairs Congress's Ukrainian American Caucus as well as serves as ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee's Europe, Energy, Environment and Cyber Subcommittee. He takes these leading roles in the United States' involvement in the current crisis seriously.

Fitzpatrick thinks that if Ukraine wants to join NATO, Russia should not have veto power over that decision since every country should have the right to decide its own future and what alliances it wants to make. He pointed out that Ukraine has made no aggressive moves toward Russian territory.

The humanitarian crisis among the hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian and other refugees who have fled from Ukraine to Poland, Romania and other European countries is another issue that Fitzpatrick said the United States should be following closely.

He would welcome the U.S. taking in refugees to ease the plight on those countries.

He issued a statement earlier Tuesday thanking the intelligence community for providing the United States and their allies with the information needed to have helped the countries of the world quickly unify in their support of the Ukrainian people against the "unconscionable actions the authoritarian tyrant Vladimir Putin might take."

"The U.S. and our NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) allies must continue to work in lockstep to achieve the following: establish a no-fly zone over Ukraine immediately, continue to provide Ukraine with lethal defensive aid, admit Ukraine into NATO and the EU (European Union), impose harsher sanctions and restrictions on Russia's energy sector, and establish an international tribunal to prosecute Putin for war crimes and crimes against humanity," his statement said.

Fitzpatrick said he doesn't see the war escalating to include NATO countries and didn't want to discuss whether the draft would need to be reinstated.

"We're not engaged in war at the moment ... We're only sending troops to the Eastern flank of NATO to reinforce them. Right now this is limited to Ukraine."

Fitzpatrick said the support that countries throughout the world have shown Ukraine and the pressure they've brought on Russia is a result of the intelligence gathered about the Putin regime's plans over the past several months.

"I applaud the coordinated efforts by the U.S. and our allies to impose crippling sanctions against Russia and limit Russian access to the SWIFT global interbank payments system, but further action is needed," he said. "The security and stability of the entire world are on the line."

To contact Peg Quann, email mquann@couriertimes.com.

NBC News

As Russian troops mass in Belarus, nerves start to fray at Ukraine border

At the Senkivka border crossing in northern Ukraine, nothing is out of the ordinary. Trucks pass through, carefully negotiating the icy conditions at the intersection with both Belarus and Russia. But across the border in Belarus, thousands of Russian troops have been deployed for military exercises that the Kremlin has...
MILITARY
