Coming soon to East and Alexander

 2 days ago
A restaurant space at 384 East Ave. at Alexander Street, vacant since November 2019 when City Grill closed, has a new tenant. Don Pedro, an upscale Mexican establishment, will open Wednesday, March 9, for dinner service. “It’s 100% traditional Mexican,” said co-owner Mauricio Hernandez, who named the place for his late father, Pedro Hernandez. (In Spanish, “Don” is a title of respect, like Mr.) “We’re completely putting our foot down to show what real Mexican food is,” Mauricio Hernandez said. “This is the not Tex-Mex, this is not nachos or chimichangas. We don’t have them. No taco salads or crunchy tacos, none of that.”

Mike Shtengrat is a beloved figure in Webster and Penfield, where most people know him as “the honey man.” The 76-year-old can often be found at roadside spots selling Mason jars filled with raw honey harvested from his 30 to 40 hives. These days, though, Shtengrat, who came here from Ukraine, also is keeping close tabs on the situation in his native country. On the night of the Russian invasion, he barely slept. He’s concerned about his brother and sister and their children, as well as relatives on his wife’s side of the family. Meanwhile, he’s donating proceeds from his honey sales to Ukrainian charities via a collection at the Ukrainian Federal Credit Union at 824 E. Ridge Road in Irondequoit.

If you’ve shopped at your local liquor store in the past few days, you might have noticed a bare spot or two in vodka sections. That’s because, in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a few Rochester-area spirit sellers have decided to pull from their shelves such Russian-made vodka brands as Russian Standard, Beluga and Zyr. Despite what you might think, Smirnoff and Stolichnaya, or Stoli, are not made in Russia.

Greece police Officer Casey Voelkl, who claims he was demoted for raising concerns about how the Greece Police Department and town officials handled the DWI crash of Greece Police Chief Andrew Forsythe, intends to sue. Voelkl, an 18-year-veteran of the force, has filed a notice of claim against the department, the town and Supervisor Bill Reilich, alleging he was punished for contacting the Monroe County District Attorney’s office about the Oct. 21 crash, which ended Forsythe's career. A few days after it happened, Reilich publicly stated it was he who asked the DA’s office to launch an investigation.

See you Wednesday.

