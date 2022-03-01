ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Acacia Mid-Town restaurant coming to Libbie Mill

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
 6 days ago

A former Richmond restaurant is reopening in Henrico.

Acacia Mid-Town will open at Libbie Mill – Midtown in the county sometime this fall, according to owners Aline and Dale Reitzer and Gumenick Properties, which is developing the community.

The Reitzers opened their original Carytown location in February 1998 and operated it until a month or so before the pandemic began in 2020, when they sold the building. Acacia had been voted the best restaurant in Richmond by Richmond Times-Dispatch readers and earned acclaim from a number of other sources, as well.

Dale Reitzer is a four-time nominee for the James Beard Foundation Best Chef Mid-Atlantic Award, was twice named Richmond’s chef of the year, and was named America’s best new chefs in 1999 by Food and Wine Magazine.

“We are thrilled to continue our passion at Libbie Mill,” Aline Reitzer said. “Our plan was always to open another restaurant, and we believe the time and location are a perfect fit. We are looking forward to bringing our new venture to such a vibrant community and creating an experience our long-time supporters and new diners will enjoy.”

“We are very excited to welcome ACACIA midtown to our community. ACACIA has been a pioneer of chef driven dining in Richmond, and the opportunity to add a restaurant with such a respected position in the local food scene is something we are very proud of,” said Skip Nash, Gumenick Properties’ vice president of property management. “ACACIA will be a great complement to Libbie Mill’s existing restaurants, Shagbark, Crafted and Brass Tap, which will be coming soon. We anticipate the trend of strong commercial demand to continue through 2022 as we also welcome new residents into our for-sale community and our apartment homes.”

Libbie Mill is located on about 80 acres at Libbie Avenue, Staples Mill Road and Interstate 64 and is considered the largest revitalization project in the county’s history.

