TV Series

The 50 best ‘Simpsons’ episodes of all time

By Jacob Osborn, Stacker
Kenosha News.com
 2 days ago

After much debate among fans, Stacker ranked the best “Simpsons” episodes...

www.kenoshanews.com

TVGuide.com

When and Where to Watch New Episodes of 1883

We are nearing the end of 1883's 10-episode first season, which wraps up at the end of February. The Yellowstone prequel series premiered in December 2021 and became the most-watched premiere for Paramount+ yet. The previous episode forced the caravan to deal with an oncoming tornado and fraught relations with a new group of Native Americans. Elsa Dutton (Isabel May) may have already found herself a new romantic connection, but something tells us that things are only going to get more complicated for our narrating heroine as we continue.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Netflix Suddenly Removing Major ABC Show

Netflix is removing a key ABC title from its collection. After streaming on Netflix throughout most of its existence, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is leaving the service. Per Netflix's official landing page for the series, the show's "last chance to watch" date is Feb. 28, meaning it will leave on March 1. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., which is based on the law enforcement agency created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby for Marvel Comics, seems to be a casualty of Disney reclaiming the streaming licenses for numerous properties, including several Marvel titles.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘Ozark’ Season 4 Part 2 Premiere Date Set: Watch Teaser for Final Episodes (VIDEO)

The end arrives sooner than you think. So promises the teaser for the final episodes of Ozark. The second part (consisting of seven episodes) of the Netflix drama’s fourth and final season will drop on Friday, April 29, the streaming service has announced. (The first seven episodes premiered on Friday, January 21.) There’s also the aforementioned new video and new art.
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

The Top 10 Most Popular TV Shows on Netflix Today, February 16

The most-watched shows on Netflix include Inventing Anna, Love Is Blind, and Sweet Magnolias. Yesterday Netflix released its Global Weekly Top 10 for the week of Feb. 7-13, and the list is topped by Inventing Anna, the Shonda Rhimes-produced limited series about New York City scam icon Anna Delvey, who convinced people who should have known better that she was a German heiress. The show was watched for a cumulative 77.3 million hours, the best performance for an English-language show since Inventing Anna star Julia Garner's other show, Ozark, reached the peak of its binge-watch moment a couple weeks ago. It's still No. 1 on Netflix's Daily Top 10 Shows list as of Wednesday, Feb. 16. It's followed in the top 5 by the same lineup from yesterday and Monday: reality dating show Love Is Blind at No. 2, romance drama Sweet Magnolias at No. 3, Korean zombie thriller All Of Us Are Dead — which is the most globally popular Netflix Original of 2022 so far by a considerable margin, and the third-most-watched show not in English in Netflix history — at No. 4, and crime thriller Ozark at No. 5.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Canceled CBS Drama Gets Premiere Date on New Network

The previously-canceled CBS drama All Rise officially has a tentative premiere date for its forthcoming third season. According to Entertainment Tonight, the OWN network — who previously picked up the hit series, saving it from cancellation — will be launching the 20-episode Season 3 in June. Additionally, OWN will also air Seasons 1 and 2 of All Rise. Both past seasons will be streaming on Hulu and HBO Max beginning on Dec. 1, with Season 3 scheduled to become available on the streaming outlets at a later date following its broadcast debut.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘1883’: Why Paramount Ordered More Episodes Instead of Renewing the Series

Last week, Paramount and Taylor Sheridan announced several projects that affect the growing “Yellowstone” and “1883” universe. “1883” was the first spin-off show to be developed by Paramount. It launched this past December and has done extremely well for the streaming service. That’s partially why Paramount ordered more episodes of the prequel series. But, that’s not the same as renewing it for Season 2.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Fans furious as beloved show to leave Netflix

Netflix has confirmed that all eight seasons of the hit show American Horror Story, alongside its fellow series American Crime Story, will be removed from the streaming platform - and if you want to catch up with them you won’t have much time!. All eight seasons of the show...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘Jack Reacher’ Author on Tom Cruise Casting: ‘I Think That the Size Thing is Important’

For many fans of Lee Childs’ “Jack Reacher” books the new Amazon series is a second chance to get the casting right. The series was previously adapted into two films starring Tom Cruise as the titular character, 2012’s “Jack Reacher” and its 2016 sequel “Jack Reacher: Never Go Back.” While those movies were moderately successful, critics felt like Cruise’s casting ignored one of the most important aspects of the books. Jack Reacher is known for being a physically imposing character, described in one book as “extremely tall, extremely broad, long-armed and long-legged” with “hands the size of dinner plates.” No matter...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Amazon Renews Hit Series for Season 2 Days After Season 1 Premiere

It didn't take long for Amazon Studios to decide that it had a new hit on its hands. Reacher, based on the iconic Jack Reacher character from author Lee Child's bestselling novel series, released its first season on Prime Video on Friday, February 4th. Fans have quickly taken to this new iteration of the character, with Alan Ritchson stepping in to take on the titular role. On Monday evening, just three days after Reacher's entire first season debuted, Amazon announced that the series had been renewed for a second installment.
TV SERIES
Elite Daily

Netflix's 2022 New Movie Slate Is Packed With A-List Actors

Since Netflix debuted House of Cards in 2013, it has been primarily known as a streaming service for original TV series, albeit ones that drop all episodes at once so they can be watched like an extra-long movie. But since the release of 2018’s Mudbound, it’s also become a place for feature films starring A-list actors. In 2021, Netflix announced a movie slate so vast, it necessitates debuting more than one new original film a week. To follow that up, Netflix’s 2022 new movie slate looks to top that, and brings a cavalcade of stars to the party as well.
MOVIES
The Independent

The Woman in the House Across the Street: Netflix viewers distracted by ‘disturbing’ mailbox plot point

Viewers of The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window are being left confused by one particular plot point.The Netflix series, a parody thriller, stars Kristen Bell as a child psychologist who becomes a recluse after her life is rocked by a personal tragedy.Her world begins to unravel after she spots what she thinks is a murder taking place in the house of her new neighbour (Tom Reilly) across the street.While the show took some viewers a while to work out it’s actually sending up similar thrillers that have been released on Netflix,...
TV SERIES
Mental_Floss

The Full List of Netflix Shows Confirmed for Release in 2022

Even though 2021 saw many favorite Netflix shows delayed or postponed, the year was certainly no slouch. And there’s plenty more where those came from in 2022. The upcoming year will feature shows that should have returned in 2021 and some that have been planned for 2022, as well as some major premieres you won’t want to miss.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Will Be Streaming on Just One Service Later This Year, and It's Not Disney+

Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to slay at the box office, and is currently the sixth-highest-grossing movie and Sony's highest-grossing movie ever. The Spidey flick also managed to become one of only ten films to reach the $1 billion mark at the international box office. The movie may still be playing in theaters, but fans are eager to have the opportunity to watch it at home. The film is expected to be available to purchase on digital platforms and on Blu-ray/DVD next month, but don't expect it to join other MCU films on Disney+. However, the movie will be coming to Starz at some point in the next six months.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Andrew Lincoln and Norman Reedus Reunite as The Walking Dead Films Final Episodes

What's fishy about a reunion between buddies Andrew Lincoln and Norman Reedus? The Walking Dead stars have been spotted together in Atlanta, Georgia, as filming continues on the last episodes of the AMC zombie drama's final season. (See the reunion below.) The photo, shared by Instagram user @kingsuh1018 on February 19, shows Reedus and a white-bearded Lincoln posing outside the Nagomiya sushi restaurant in Midtown Atlanta, about an hour's drive from The Walking Dead's longtime home in Senoia. The show has filmed in and around Atlanta across its eleven seasons, including the 2010 pilot, where Rick Grimes (Lincoln) travels into the post-apocalyptic city overrun by zombies.
ATLANTA, GA
Popculture

Netflix's New Action Movie Is Already Topping the Charts

The new Netflix original film Fistful of Vengeance is dominating the charts this weekend just days after its release. The supernatural action movie dropped worldwide on Thursday, Feb. 17 and at the time of this writing, it is holding strong on the unofficial Top 10 list on Flix Patrol. Chances seem good that it will land on Netflix's official Top 10 lists next week.
TV SHOWS
TVLine

Stranger Things Season 4 to Be Split in Two Parts — Get Premiere Dates

Click here to read the full article. Finally, Stranger Things Season 4 has a release date — two, as a matter of fact. On Thursday, an open letter to fans of the Netflix hit from series creators Matt and Ross Duffer revealed that the upcoming nine-episode season would drop in not one, but two parts. “Hi nerds! Do you copy?” began their missive. “It’s been a little while. With nine scripts, over 800 pages, almost two years of filming, thousands of visual-effects shots and a runtime nearly twice the length of any previous season, Stranger Things 4 was the most challenging...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Peter Dinklage Said the Seven Dwarfs Are an Insult, but the Reality Is More Complex

Emmy-winning actor Peter Dinklage has made a point of refusing to take stereotypical roles commonly reserved for little people (LP), but he’s never been one to address the challenges that he and other LP actors face in Hollywood. That changed during an interview on Marc Maron’s January 24 “WTF” podcast. During a conversation regarding Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” Dinklage praised Disney for casting a Latina actress as Snow White but condemned them for continuing to present what he believed were outdated stereotypes. “Literally no offense to anything, but I was sort of taken aback,”...
MOVIES

