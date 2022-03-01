ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua, FL

Bo Diddley Explosion! to celebrate music and legacy of legendary blues artist

By Alan Festo, The Gainesville Sun
The Gainesville Sun
The Gainesville Sun
 2 days ago

Editor's note: National recording artists and Gainesville rock band Sister Hazel will no longer be performing at the event.

The Bo Diddley Foundation recently announced plans for a celebration of the late blues great's music and legacy.

Bo Diddley Explosion! will take place April 16 from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Alachua Woman's Club, 14565 NW 141st in Alachua. Those in attendance will be treated to live music, food and one-of-a-kind souvenirs.

Admission is $60 per person and tickets can purchased at tinyurl.com/BoDiddleyExplosion or by going to eventbrite.com and searching "Bo Diddley." Only 150 tickets will be sold.

"That makes things even more intimate with the artists that will be performing and that intimacy of knowing that you’re there with Bo and rocking and rolling like never before," said Bo Diddley's grandson and foundation chairman Garry Mitchell.

Blues-Rock Legend: Bo Diddley gets a rocking send-off

Downtown tribute: Mural unveiled, plaza renamed in honor of local rock legend Bo Diddley

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R9k6u_0eSZ5qE600

Gitlo Lee to perform

Among those scheduled to perform are blues artist Gitlo Lee and saxophonist/vocalist Zdany Chisholm.

"They want to be a part of a person that they have been inspired by or they grew up on, or they played with in the past," Mitchell said. "It’s great to know that there are people that will give as my grandad gave of his talents and abilities for a greater cause, called the life of people."

Terraplane, Barbara Walker also on tap

Other artists on tap include Terraplane, Barbara Walker, Mary Nell Haynes, Scott Free, Dagna Galarza, Prime Time, Iris Bailey, Iris Evans and Br3z.

Mitchell said concertgoers can expect to hear the artists play their own songs as well hits from Bo Diddley's more than 60 years in music.

"Everybody has the Bo Diddley beat, an opinion of the Bo Diddley beat, and the influences of the Bo Diddley beat," Mitchell said. "But Bo Diddley himself was one of a kind."

All proceeds from the event benefit the Bo Diddley Foundation, which is committed to promoting music education, general education and vocations in the community.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Bo Diddley Explosion! to celebrate music and legacy of legendary blues artist

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

U.S. takes aim at "Putin's cronies" with new round of sanctions on Russian oligarchs

The White House announced Thursday it is expanding the list of Russian oligarchs close to President Vladimir Putin who are being slapped with sanctions in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The move cuts the elites off from the U.S. financial system and freezes their assets, allowing officials to seize their luxury apartments, superyachts, private jets and other property.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alachua, FL
Gainesville, FL
Entertainment
City
Gainesville, FL
Alachua, FL
Entertainment
Local
Florida Entertainment
Reuters

IPC makes Paralympics U-turn as Russia, Belarus face new sanctions

March 3 (Reuters) - The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) bowed to pressure and made a U-turn on its decision to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete at the Winter Games while Formula One and UEFA imposed new sanctions on Thursday. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has led to sanctions across...
UEFA
FOXBusiness

TikTok crackdown: 8 attorneys general investigating social media app

California Attorney General Rob Bonta, along with seven other state attorneys general, on Wednesday announced an investigation into TikTok's impact on young users' mental health. The investigation comes as state attorneys general and members of Congress crack down on the negative effects of social media on children, particularly after two...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bo Diddley
CBS News

January 6 committee issues subpoena to Kimberly Guilfoyle

The House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol on Thursday issued a subpoena to Kimberly Guilfoyle in the panel's latest attempt to compel testimony from former President Donald Trump's closest allies. Guilfoyle and her lawyers met with the committee over video conference last week, but abruptly...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Gainesville Sun

The Gainesville Sun

1K+
Followers
931
Post
131K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Gainesville, FL from Gainesville Sun.

 http://gainesville.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy