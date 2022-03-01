ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Jeopardy!’ champ ditches her wig on-air to help normalize cancer recovery

By Cassandra Stone
 2 days ago
On Monday night's Jeopardy! episode, reigning champion Christine Whelchel showed up looking a little differently than she had during her previous appearances on the show. Whelchel, a piano teacher from Tennessee, is also a breast cancer survivor. During last night's appearance, she decided to forgo the wig she'd been...

