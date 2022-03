Steam Deck designers Greg Coomer and Jay Shaw recently spoke with PC Gamer about the console and one of its most talked about features, the battery life. According to the recent iFixit Steam Deck teardown video, the battery is a 40Wh (5,313mAh) and boasts an ‘L’-shaped design, which allows it to fit in an otherwise awkward position. When asked about why that was the case Coomer responded: “We basically put as much battery as we possibly could into a device of this size, given everything else that has to fit into it.”

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO