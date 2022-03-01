ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Russian restaurant owner in San Diego reports threats, bad reviews over Ukraine crisis

By ABC7.com staff
ABC7
ABC7
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eqfwM_0eSZ5U0E00

With the conflict intensifying in Ukraine, a Russian restaurant in downtown San Diego says it's been receiving threats.

The owner of Pushkin Russian Restaurant says people have also been leaving 1-star reviews online saying the restaurant supports the invasion.

The owner - who is Armenian - says that's not true and half his workers are Ukrainian.

"It bothers me mostly because it's the other way around," restaurant owner Ike Gazaryan said. "I've donated money to the Ukrainian cause. I've given money to my employees to send to their parents in Ukraine."

READ MORE: Why is Russia invading Ukraine? Countries share complex history, but Putin attacks for simple reason

Why is Russia attacking Ukraine? Experts say Vladimir Putin's reason to invade Ukraine is simple and steeped in history.

The owner says the threats have gotten progressively worse over the last few days, with some even threatening to blow up the restaurant.

"We proudly have our employees wear Ukrainian flags, paintings on their face, Gazaryan said. "We're all for this war to end as soon as possible."

Comments / 10

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
104K+
Followers
10K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy