Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill prohibiting trans girls from playing in K-12 and collegiate sports that align with their gender identity — adding Iowa to a growing list of conservative states focused on transgender athletes.Why it matters: The bill takes effect immediately, meaning trans girls who were allowed to play with their school teams just yesterday — now are not.State of play: Reynolds signed the bill inside the State Capitol's rotunda, in front of a group of student athletes who rallied on the conservative slogan, #SaveGirlsSports.What they're saying: "Forcing females to compete against males is the opposite of inclusivity...

IOWA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO