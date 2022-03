WOOD RIVER - It's been a long past 12 months for Mike Young. But the 60-year-old Wood River native and standout Masters track and field athlete is back and his schedule is filling up. Even though his 2021 season was successful in many ways on the track, Young faced some off-the-track challenges. His father, Mack Young, passed away Jan. 6 after battling illness. In addition, track meets were postponed or rescheduled because of the coronavirus pandemic and Young battled injuries. But he said he still considered 2021 a successful year on the track in some ways. "The year 2021 was filled with many challenges, Young said. "There were injuries, Covid, family concerns. Stress was at a high level and all my body wanted was to do nothing.

WOOD RIVER, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO