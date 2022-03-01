Assassin's Creed: Black Flag Is The Best Pirate Game Ever

The next Assassin's Creed game is reportedly further away than we thought. A recent report relayed word that a new Assassin's Creed game is releasing before Assassin's Creed Infinity. According to the report, the game is going to be a traditional Assassin's Creed game, which is to say, not a live-service game like Assassin's Creed Infinity. It's also not going to be like the most recent installments in the franchise or, more specifically, like Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Assassin's Creed Odyssey, and Assassin's Creed Origins, which is to say, a bloated open-world injected with action-RPG elements. The report claims the game is going back to the series' stealth roots and will be smaller in scope, the latter a consequence of it reportedly starting development as an Assassin's CreedValhalla expansion. The report continues by claiming the protagonist is Valhalla character and assassin, Basim Ibn Ishaq, who finds himself in Baghdad to take down some targets. Lastly, the report claims the game is coming out this year, but the latest report suggests the game is actually coming later than this.

