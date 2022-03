Wet Nose Wednesday is here again. There are so many loving and adorable animals up for adoption on the SouthCoast, and it is our mission to get as many adopted as possible. We have teamed up with local shelters in the area to get the word out about these sweet animals, and every Wednesday, we shine a light on one lucky animal in hopes of finding them a forever home. This week, we head to Lighthouse Animal Shelter in New Bedford where a Jack Russel Terrier mix is patiently waiting to play.

NEW BEDFORD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO