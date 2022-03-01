ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Teen skateboarder shoved into traffic during fight, hit by Tesla, California cops say

By Helena Wegner
Idaho Statesman
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 15-year-old riding his skateboard got into a fight with a group of “young people” waiting at an intersection in California, police said. He was shoved into traffic and then struck by...

www.idahostatesman.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rock Hill Herald

Woman learning to ride motorcycle flies off parking garage to death, California cops say

A woman learning to ride a motorcycle from friends doing stunts died in a three-story plunge off a Southern California parking garage, authorities told news sources. The woman’s motorcycle hit a low wall atop the Santa Clarita structure, throwing her off the building to her death Monday, Feb. 7, the Los Angeles Times reported. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Basketball legend Gene Ransom shot and killed in ‘road rage’ incident on California highway

Basketball legend Gene Ransom has been shot dead in a suspected road rage incident along a California highway, according to his family.The 65-year-old, who is recognised as one of the greatest point guards in California basketball history, was found dead at the wheel of his car on Interstate 880 on Friday evening.California Highway Patrol (CHP) said officers arrested Juan Angel Garcia, 25, on suspicion of his murder at around 10am on Saturday morning. Officials have not publicly released the identity of the victim but friends and family confirmed to KPIX that it was the hall of famer and revealed that...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
People

California Couple Accused of Decapitating Son and Daughter Plead Not Guilty to Criminal Charges

A California couple accused of decapitating their children pleaded not guilty to child abuse and murder charges on Wednesday. According to Fox 11 Los Angeles, Lancaster, Calif., parents Maurice Jewel Taylor Sr., 35, and Natalie Sumiko Brothwell, 45, were charged in connection with the deaths of their 12-year-old son, Maurice Jr., and 13-year-old daughter, Maliaka.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Skateboarder#Police#Accident#Sgt
The Independent

Sacramento shooting: Five dead, including three children, in murder-suicide at California church

Five people are dead, including three young children, after what police are calling a murder-suicide shooting at a church in Sacramento, California.A man is believed to have shot his three children — girls age 9, 10 and 13 — as well as a fourth individual, before killing himself, according to the Sacramento County sheriff’s office.Shots rang out around 5pm in the Arden-Arcade neighbourhood of Sacramento, police added. Other congregants or church employees were on the scene when the shooting took place. No one was transported off-site for medical care, indicating all five people were pronounced dead on the scene,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

California man held in jail for nearly six years without trial on drug murder charges

In 2016, Dennis “Spike” Wright was murdered in South Lake Tahoe, California, during a drug deal gone wrong. Harvest Davidson, 26, didn’t pull the trigger, but he’s been sitting in jail for nearly six years on murder charges, which activists say should be illegal under a recently passed state law.Mr Davidson was one of six men wanted for participation in the killing, which occurred amid a potential sale of 100 pounds of marijuana in a Tahoe hotel parking lot. The 26-year-old wasn’t present when Wright was killed — Dion Vaccaro, a co-defendant, was convicted in 2020 for pulling the trigger...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
KTLA

Racist slurs were hurled daily at Black workers at Tesla’s California plant, lawsuit alleges

Warning: This story quotes several racist slurs allegedly directed at Black workers at Tesla’s California plant, according to a lawsuit filed against the company. The N-word and other racist slurs were hurled daily at Black workers at Tesla’s California plant, delivered not just by fellow employees but also by managers and supervisors. So says California’s […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox News

California woman sues LAPD for case of mistaken identity, spends 13 days behind bars

A southern California woman experienced a case of mistaken identity while trying to board a flight from Los Angeles International Airport to Mexico last April. Bethany K. Farber, 30, was detained and later arrested over a warrant issued out of Texas. Bethany Farber was wanted by authorities in the Lone Star State for property damage. Side-by-side photos of the two women show the wanted woman with much darker hair, and little resemblance to the blonde Bethany K. Farber.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy