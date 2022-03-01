Mass Effect Legendary Edition and Desperados 3 in New Humble Choice (Rumor)

"First impressions are everything." While it can be argued that our perceptions of people can certainly change over time, the way someone presents themselves to you upon an initial meeting will paint the way that they look at you for a very long time. Let's say in your first meeting with them, you give off a negative vibe and that changes; if you do anything that's perceived "bad" there's a good chance that person will say something along the lines of, "yeah I always had a bad feeling about them."

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO