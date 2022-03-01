ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Mass Effect Legendary Edition and Desperados 3 in New Humble Choice (Rumor)

By Editorials
gamepressure.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA leak has surfaced that suggests what titles are coming to Humble Choice in March. It shows that this month we may receive Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Desperados III, Dark Pictures Anthology: Man...

www.gamepressure.com

Comments / 0

Related
SVG

The New Mass Effect Is Further Away Than We Thought

"Mass Effect" fans have been quite spoiled in recent history. Fans were treated to the release of a lovingly remastered "Legendary Edition" of the series' three original titles in 2021, which featured some welcome upgrades to the renowned franchise. "Mass Effect" is even slated to receive its own series on Amazon in the near future. And while the latest entry into the series, "Mass Effect: Andromeda," went completely wrong post-release, the series itself has hit more times than its missed. Fans have high hopes for the next sequel in the series, but there's not a whole lot of information available regarding its plot or characters just yet, other than some tantalizing rumors.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New EA Patent Could Be Big for Mass Effect 4 and Dragon Age 4

A new EA patent has surfaced online, and the technology it protects could play a substantial role in shaping future games from EA and its studios, particularly BioWare, which is currently working on a new Mass Effect game and Dragon Age 4. The patent in question involves NPC behavior, and, more specifically, equipping NPCs with the ability of self-learning, which in turn would permit NPCs to adapt to the decisions the player is making. Of course, NPCs reacting to the decisions players make isn't a revolutionary idea nor a new one. If you play a Renegade Shepard in the Mass Effect games, NPCs react differently to you compared to a Paragon Shepard. They do this though because of precise scripting on the behalf of BioWare.
VIDEO GAMES
Distractify

YouTube Star Lil Bo Weep Is Dead at 22, and Fans Are Shocked at the News

Another young internet star has died tragically young. News recently broke that YouTube star Lil Bo Weep had died at the age of 22, and many fans were shocked and dismayed by the news. Lil Bo Weep first began releasing music that she had produced on SoundCloud in 2015, when she was just 15. Now, her father has announced her death on Facebook, leaving many to wonder what happened to her.
MUSIC
Distractify

Guy Accidentally Texts Screenshot of Woman's Picture Before First Date in Viral TikTok

"First impressions are everything." While it can be argued that our perceptions of people can certainly change over time, the way someone presents themselves to you upon an initial meeting will paint the way that they look at you for a very long time. Let's say in your first meeting with them, you give off a negative vibe and that changes; if you do anything that's perceived "bad" there's a good chance that person will say something along the lines of, "yeah I always had a bad feeling about them."
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Desperados#Rumor#Video Game#Humble Choice#Dark Pictures Anthology#Medan Chicken
Popculture

Long-Running Soap Opera Officially Canceled After Decades on TV

After falling under threat of cancellation at the start of February, the end has officially come for Neighbours. The long-running Australian soap opera ran for 37 seasons and some 9000 episodes but ends after losing its primary source of funding, U.K.'s Channel 5. The show's social media account confirmed the...
TV SERIES
Beaver County Times

The Darkness descends on America; be ready to get sweaty, bassist says

Lounging in a bathrobe, sprawled on a bed in his home in the English countryside, The Darkness' bassist Frankie Poullain took time recently for a Zoom interview, touting the band's first North American tour in four years. You remember The Darkness: Those straight-up, throwback rockers from the U.K., brimming with harmonic bombast, mischievous humor and swagger. Singer Justin Hawkins still...
ROCK MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Rumor Has It
The Guardian

Listen and learn: the five best podcasts for the curious-minded

Alie Ward “asks smart people stupid questions” with humour and curiosity, grilling scientists on everything from “procyonology” (raccoons) to “genicular traumatology” (bad knees). The joy of this podcast is sitting in on a conversation between a smart layperson and a passionate expert. Ward’s enthusiasm is infectious and interviewees light up under the beam of her interest. A recent episode explores screaming with input from the world’s only “screamologist”: which animals scream? What distinguishes a scream from a yell? Why do we scream when we’re happy, or asleep? And how do screamologists soundproof their offices? As Ward warns, it is “absolutely not soothing whatsoever” – but it’s typically fascinating.Curiosity Daily, with episodes of about 15 minutes, offers more bite-size science.
SCIENCE
GAMINGbible

Batman: Keanu Reeves Cast As The Dark Knight In New DC Movie

It's official, Keanu Reeves is the latest actor to take on the role of Batman. The beloved Canadian star will be playing the Dark Knight in an upcoming DC movie alongside a stellar cast that includes John Krasinski and Nicolas Cage. This fan-pleasing news comes just days after the worldwide...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy