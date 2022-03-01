ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Donald Trump To Walk Kimberly Guilfoyle Down The Aisle At Wedding To His Son

By Radar Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Fox News host-turned-political-aide, Kimberly Guilfoyle is busy planning her wedding with Donald Trump's oldest son, Don Jr, however, one major detail of the special day has been confirmed – the former President will be giving the bride away. Article continues below advertisement. “Kimberly’s father passed away in...

Comments / 1383

Craig Fleming
2d ago

she will fit in perfectly, will there be lap dances? will her new mother in-law be signing her nude pics? asking for a friend. they deserve each other!

Reply(14)
113
Larry Krembs
2d ago

How sad for her! Father Trump is known to grab women in strange places in public. She better watch out she might be the next victim of Trumps depravity. Once a sexual predator always a sexual predator.

Reply(13)
68
Tina Placido Giroux
2d ago

will there be a stripper pole at the alter and a mound of white powder and hundred dollar bills rolled up for the wedding party the entire family is criminal maybe they can wear orange jumpsuits

Reply(17)
85
