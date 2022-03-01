Donald Trump To Walk Kimberly Guilfoyle Down The Aisle At Wedding To His Son

Kimberly Guilfoyle, adviser to former President Donald Trump and the fiancée of his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., had a heated meeting with Congress’ committee investing the Jan. 6 Capitol riots on Friday. The sit-down reportedly ended “abruptly” when Guilfoyle disputed the ground rules for the meeting. She joined the virtual meeting and immediately asked why certain lawmakers had joined the call, like Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Jamie Raskin (D-MD). “This is not my understanding,” Guilfoyle said to the House committee, indicating that she wouldn’t continue discussions until they agreed on the format, according to anonymous sources familiar with the call. According to Guilfoyle’s counsel, Joseph Tacopina, Guilfoyle had only agreed to meet with “counsel for the Select Committee in a good faith effort to provide true and relevant evidence” and not members of the actual committee. “However, upon Ms. Guilfoyle’s attendance, the Committee revealed its untrustworthiness, as members notorious for leaking information appeared,” he added.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO