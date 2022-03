The terminal at Albany International Airport is going to be more crowded than usual Friday due to what officials are calling a surge in Presidents Day travel. As of Thursday, there were 4,700 people scheduled to depart the airport Friday. That's three times the number that there were on the same day last year. Anyone who is traveling Friday is urged to get to the airport at least two hours before their scheduled flight so they can check in and go through security before boarding.

ALBANY, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO