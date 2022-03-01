Your View: Russia

To the Editor,

I remember back in the sixties when I was a teenager Russia threatened to nuke the United States of America.

The only reason they did not was because their country became so poor they had to ask for aid from the U.S.

Trump, when he was in office, to me, got too cozy with Putin. Democrats and Republicans better note that any friend of Russia or Putin is an enemy of the U.S.

Where government is concerned, to me, any person or group of people who stay in office too long become corrupt. That's why I'm glad we elect our officials every two and four years. Sad to say some countries don't have that option.

We all, as people of the U.S., succeed or we all go under. Think about that.

Ruthie McBride

Alton