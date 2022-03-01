ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troubled Relationship

Sean Penn Moving Divorce From Estranged Wife Leila Along While In Ukraine Filming Documentary

By Ryan Naumann
Radar Online.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSean Penn is overseas covering the Russia/Ukraine conflict but that isn’t stopping him from making progress on his divorce from ex Leila George. According to court documents obtained by Radar, the 61-year-old actor’s lawyer filed docs on February 28. The actor informed the court that he has turned over his preliminary...

radaronline.com

Comments / 0

