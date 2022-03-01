ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence Y'alls baseball franchise to rename home park as Thomas More Stadium

By James Weber, Cincinnati Enquirer
Thomas More University and the Florence Y’alls Baseball Club are partnering to rename the home of the Florence Y’alls as Thomas More Stadium.

As part of the agreement, the stadium will also become the home of the Thomas More Saints’ baseball team starting in spring 2023.

“We are pleased to welcome Thomas More into our sports family,” says Y’alls President David DelBello in a press release by the university. “Securing the naming rights for the stadium was a big priority for our organization this offseason. The agreement partners the Y’alls with a first-class institution and represents a great opportunity for the Saints’ student-athletes to play at our top-notch facility.”

From the vault: 'I kept working hard': Colerain product Casey Grimm living pro dream with Florence Y'alls

Thomas More announced a major comprehensive fundraising campaign in fall 2021 in support of a five-year strategic plan that includes enhanced athletic facilities for many of the Saints' 29 sports teams. Additional plans are in place for other facility upgrades at the university that will affect additional Saints sports teams positively.

For now, the Saints baseball team is playing its 2022 season on the Crestview Hills campus before officially calling Thomas More Stadium in Florence home in spring 2023.

“When the opportunity to partner with the Florence Y’alls presented itself, we could not pass it up,” Thomas More University athletic director Terry Connor said. “To give the baseball team the chance to play in a professional stadium is a great opportunity for our student-athletes and coaches.”

For the Y’alls, the Thomas More Stadium agreement is part of a larger stadium upgrade, which includes a brand new scoreboard and video board in left field set to debut this season. Florence will host the Frontier League Tryout Camp and Draft on April 24-25. The

Opening day for the 2022 Frontier League season is May 12 versus Tri-City at Thomas More Stadium.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Florence Y'alls baseball franchise to rename home park as Thomas More Stadium

