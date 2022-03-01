ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood joins Russia blockade over Ukraine invasion

By Tolga Akmen
AFP
AFP
 2 days ago
'The Batman,' starring Zoe Kravitz and Robert Pattinson, is among films whose Russian release has been shelved in reaction to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine /AFP/File

Hollywood is joining the blockade of Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, with Paramount on Tuesday becoming the latest studio to pull its upcoming films from Russian theaters.

The West has closed ranks since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his troops across the border, imposing a phalanx of financial sanctions intended to raise the cost of military action and put pressure on the Russian economy.

Airspace has been closed to Russian planes, high-tech exports have been curtailed and the sporting world has yanked fixtures from Russian soil, or ejected Russian teams from competition.

Now the United States' movie-making capital is climbing aboard, with major studios saying they will not release new films in Russia.

Paramount's pause, which will immediately affect titles including "The Lost City" and "Sonic the Hedgehog 2," comes on the heels of similar announcements by Disney, Sony and Warner Bros.

Those decisions will affect titles including highly anticipated "The Batman," which debuts in the United States on Friday.

"As we witness the ongoing tragedy in Ukraine, we have decided to pause the theatrical release of our upcoming films in Russia," a Paramount Pictures spokesman was quoted as saying by US media.

"We stand by all those impacted by the humanitarian crisis across Ukraine, Russia, and our international markets and will continue to monitor the situation as it unfolds."

By global standards, Russia is not a huge market for Tinseltown, though big budget releases fare quite well there -- "Spider-Man: No Way Home" took a healthy $44 million at the Russian box office, trade title Variety reported.

The entertainment industry has been hostile to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

British actor Benedict Cumberbatch this week used the occasion of receiving his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to call for action to halt Moscow's advance.

Germany's Munich Philharmonic fired Russian conductor and Kremlin loyalist Valery Gergiev on Tuesday after he failed to denounce the invasion.

Organizers of the Eurovision Song Contest have said they will not allow Russia to participate in this year's edition, and punk-pop trio Green Day announced this week that they were cancelling a series of shows in Moscow "in light of current events."

Axios

Putin’s allies abandon him over Ukraine invasion

Several of Russia's closest allies and former Soviet satellite states have sharply rebuked President Vladimir Putin over his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Why it matters: As the Western world seeks to make Putin an international pariah, even his closest allies are resisting showing support for his assault on Ukraine. Driving...
GV Wire

Putin’s Invasion of Ukraine Plants a Bomb Under the Russian State

Russian president Vladimir Putin on Thursday began a full-scale military invasion of Ukraine. Ultimately, Russian troops are likely to end up fighting their way to Kyiv. Remember this day: it is a day when the Putin regime made a dramatic change of course, a day when a new, more offensive Russia came into being.
Bangor Daily News

Not even Ukraine’s leaders are buying the American hype about a Russian invasion

The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. On Jan. 18, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that “our assessment has been that [a Russian invasion of Ukraine] could happen any...
NBC News

China would 'end up owning some of the costs' if Russia invades Ukraine, national security adviser warns

WASHINGTON — White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan warned Sunday that China would "end up owning some of the costs" of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Russia has already assembled 70 percent of the forces it would need to launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, a U.S. official with direct knowledge of the latest government assessment said late Friday as tensions rise in the region. In a joint statement with Russia last week, China said it opposed NATO expansion, blamed the U.S. for rising tensions and voiced support for the Kremlin's demand for guarantees.
The Atlantic

The Reason Putin Would Risk War

There are questions about troop numbers, questions about diplomacy. There are questions about the Ukrainian military, its weapons, and its soldiers. There are questions about Germany and France: How will they react? There are questions about America, and how it has come to be a central player in a conflict not of its making. But of all the questions that repeatedly arise about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, the one that gets the least satisfactory answers is this one: Why?
Shropshire Star

Elite US troops land in Poland near border with Ukraine

President Joe Biden ordered the deployment of 1,700 soldiers amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. A few dozen elite US troops have been seen landing in south-eastern Poland near the border with Ukraine following President Joe Biden’s orders to deploy 1,700 soldiers there amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.
NBC News

Biden announces new measures in response to Russian invasion of Ukraine

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Thursday announced what he characterized as harsh new round of sanctions against Russia, just hours after Moscow launched an attack against Ukraine, plunging Europe into one of its gravest security crises since World War II. Speaking from the White House, Biden criticized President...
TODAY.com

How the Russian public feels about the Ukraine invasion

Reporting for TODAY from Moscow, NBC’s Kier Simmons speaks with Russians about the attack on Ukraine and takes a closer look at how it is being received by the public there. While there is mixed reviews, most are not in support of Putin’s attack.Feb. 24, 2022.
WRAL

US orders 7,000 more troops to Europe following Russia's invasion of Ukraine

CNN — US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin deployed an additional 7,000 US troops to Europe on Thursday following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a move intended to bolster NATO countries in Eastern Europe in the face of Moscow's aggression. President Joe Biden said at the White House Thursday that he'd...
