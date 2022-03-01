ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Commercial Appeal

Mike Miller bringing Let It Fly — complete with basketball courts — to The Lake District

By John Beifuss, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 2 days ago

Former Memphis Grizzly Mike Miller is taking aim at another sports-themed eatery — but this time, patrons will be able to shoot hoops when not sipping suds or biting burgers.

Miller, 42, plans to open a second Let It Fly Sports Bar and Restaurant in The Lake District, a 160-acre multi-use space under development in Lakeland.

"What makes the new location for Let It Fly unique is the inclusion of basketball courts," states a press release from representatives of The Lake District. "Patrons will be able to view the courts as they enjoy lunch or dinner through glass panels that will stretch from the ceiling to the floor."

Miller's first Let It Fly sports bar opened in 2019 at 9091 Poplar in Germantown. The restaurant features two Full Swing Golf Simulator bays that can be rented by the hour.

LET IT FLY OPENS IN GERMANTOWN: Mike Miller's Let It Fly gears up for opening in Germantown. Here's what's on the menu

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ivz1H_0eSZ3jVV00

The new location will occupy 3 acres of the 160-acre Lake District property, along Interstate 40 at Canada Road. The development is expected to include homes, apartments, entertainment and retail space, a hotel and a 10-acre lake.

District developers announced Monday that Miller had signed a "letter of intent" to oversee the creation of the new sports bar.

“This concept is very unique because it’s really a sports venue that incorporates a restaurant and bar,” said developer Yehuda Netanel, in a statement announcing the project.

Netanel touted Miller's "star power" as a bonus for the space.

NEW MEMPHIS RESTAURANTS: From fried chicken to craft cocktails, here are 3 new places to try

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G2akO_0eSZ3jVV00

Miller was a popular shooting guard for almost seven seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies, from the mid-point of the 2002-2003 season through 2008 and again in 2013-2014.

He was named the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year in 2005-2006, and the 45 points he scored against the Golden State Warriors on Feb. 21, 2007, remained a record for a Grizzlies player until the emergence of Ja Morant this year .

After ending his NBA career with the Denver Nuggets in 2017, Miller returned to Memphis and spent two seasons as an assistant coach and recruiter with the University of Memphis Tigers. He spent one season as head basketball coach at Houston High School in Germantown.

Developers did not announce an expected opening date for the new restaurant.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Mike Miller bringing Let It Fly — complete with basketball courts — to The Lake District

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

U.S. takes aim at "Putin's cronies" with new round of sanctions on Russian oligarchs

The White House announced Thursday it is expanding the list of Russian oligarchs close to President Vladimir Putin who are being slapped with sanctions in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The move cuts the elites off from the U.S. financial system and freezes their assets, allowing officials to seize their luxury apartments, superyachts, private jets and other property.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memphis Grizzlies#Memphis Tigers#University Of Memphis#Nba#Food Drink#Restaurants
Reuters

IPC makes Paralympics U-turn as Russia, Belarus face new sanctions

March 3 (Reuters) - The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) bowed to pressure and made a U-turn on its decision to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete at the Winter Games while Formula One and UEFA imposed new sanctions on Thursday. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has led to sanctions across...
UEFA
FOXBusiness

TikTok crackdown: 8 attorneys general investigating social media app

California Attorney General Rob Bonta, along with seven other state attorneys general, on Wednesday announced an investigation into TikTok's impact on young users' mental health. The investigation comes as state attorneys general and members of Congress crack down on the negative effects of social media on children, particularly after two...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

January 6 committee issues subpoena to Kimberly Guilfoyle

The House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol on Thursday issued a subpoena to Kimberly Guilfoyle in the panel's latest attempt to compel testimony from former President Donald Trump's closest allies. Guilfoyle and her lawyers met with the committee over video conference last week, but abruptly...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Commercial Appeal

The Commercial Appeal

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
269K+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, Memphis Grizzlies, Memphis Tigers and sports for Memphis, Tennessee, and the Mid-South from The Commercial Appeal.

 http://commercialappeal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy