Mike Miller bringing Let It Fly — complete with basketball courts — to The Lake District

Former Memphis Grizzly Mike Miller is taking aim at another sports-themed eatery — but this time, patrons will be able to shoot hoops when not sipping suds or biting burgers.

Miller, 42, plans to open a second Let It Fly Sports Bar and Restaurant in The Lake District, a 160-acre multi-use space under development in Lakeland.

"What makes the new location for Let It Fly unique is the inclusion of basketball courts," states a press release from representatives of The Lake District. "Patrons will be able to view the courts as they enjoy lunch or dinner through glass panels that will stretch from the ceiling to the floor."

Miller's first Let It Fly sports bar opened in 2019 at 9091 Poplar in Germantown. The restaurant features two Full Swing Golf Simulator bays that can be rented by the hour.

The new location will occupy 3 acres of the 160-acre Lake District property, along Interstate 40 at Canada Road. The development is expected to include homes, apartments, entertainment and retail space, a hotel and a 10-acre lake.

District developers announced Monday that Miller had signed a "letter of intent" to oversee the creation of the new sports bar.

“This concept is very unique because it’s really a sports venue that incorporates a restaurant and bar,” said developer Yehuda Netanel, in a statement announcing the project.

Netanel touted Miller's "star power" as a bonus for the space.

Miller was a popular shooting guard for almost seven seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies, from the mid-point of the 2002-2003 season through 2008 and again in 2013-2014.

He was named the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year in 2005-2006, and the 45 points he scored against the Golden State Warriors on Feb. 21, 2007, remained a record for a Grizzlies player until the emergence of Ja Morant this year .

After ending his NBA career with the Denver Nuggets in 2017, Miller returned to Memphis and spent two seasons as an assistant coach and recruiter with the University of Memphis Tigers. He spent one season as head basketball coach at Houston High School in Germantown.

Developers did not announce an expected opening date for the new restaurant.

