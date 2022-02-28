ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abbott Labs expands recall of its baby formulas after SECOND infant died following exposure to bacteria feared to have been present in powdered milk

By Melissa Koenig For Dailymail.Com, Reuters
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

Abbott Laboratories expanded its recall of Similac baby formulas on Monday, after a second infant who was exposed to the powdered baby formula died.

The company recalled Similac PM 60/40 cans and cases produced at its Sturgis, Michigan facility, after an unidentified infant who used the formula died of a Cronobacter sakazakii infection, which can cause severe blood infections and meningitis.

Similac PM 60/40 is marketed as a 'specialty formula for certain infants who would benefit from lowered mineral intake.' It was sold in the United States and Israel.

It was not included in a recall issued just a few days earlier for certain lots of Alimentum, Similac and EleCare baby formulas that were also produced at the Sturgis facility. One other baby previously died after exposure to deadly bacteria. That victim has not been identified either, but both babies who died are from Ohio.

The FDA had said at the time that it had received complaints dating back to September 16 of Cronobacter sakazakii infections, and are investigating the consumer complaints.

Both it and the Centers for Disease Control are also now conducting additional laboratory testing, and are working with Abbott to safely resume operations at the factory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qVHFJ_0eSZ3OAM00
Similac PM 60/40 baby formula was recalled on Monday after an Ohio infant who used the formula died of a Cronobacter sakazakii infection
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oaVx3_0eSZ3OAM00
Elecare and other Similac products were previously recalled on February 17
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TJK1H_0eSZ3OAM00

The CDC has said it was first notified of bacterial infections related to Abbott Nutrition baby formulas on February 10.

Since September 16, it reports, four infants in Minnesota, Ohio and Texas have contracted a Cronobacter sakazakii infection after consuming baby formula including Similac Sensitive, Similac Pro-total Comfort, Similac Advance and Similac PM 60/40.

One Salmonella Newport infection has also been reported in connection with the outbreak, NBC New York reports.

All five children were hospitalized as a result, and the two infants in Ohio have died.

Abbott Laboratories said they have not found any Cronobacter sakazakii in any samples of the formula it sends out, and conducts tests on a regular basis.

But it did say it found evidence of the bacteria in a 'non-product contact area' at the Sturgis plant.

The dangers of Cronobacter sakazakii

Cronobacter sakazakii is a bacteria that can cause life-threatening infections or meningitis.

The first symptoms in infants is usually a fever, accompanied by poor feeding, excessive crying or very low energy.

It can also cause bowel damage and spread to other parts of the body, possibly resulting in the swelling of the linings surrounding the brain and spinal cord - or meningitis.

If it spreads to the blood, it could also cause jaundice - or a yellowing of the skin or eyes.

According to the FDA, Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria can cause life-threatening infections or meningitis, symptoms of which could include poor feeding, irritability, temperature changes, yellowed skin or eyes, grunting breaths and abnormal movements.

The first symptoms in infants younger than 1 year old is usually a fever, accompanied by poor feeding, excessive crying or very low energy.

It can also cause bowel damage and spread to other parts of the body, possibly resulting in the swelling of the linings surrounding the brain and spinal cord.

Some infants may also experience seizures.

The company announced a recall of the products on February 17, with Joe Manning, the executive vice president of nutritional products, saying in a statement: 'We know parents depend on us to provide them with the highest quality nutrition formulas.

'We're taking this action so parents know they can tryst us to meet our high standards as well as theirs.

'We deeply regret the concern and inconvenience this situation will cause parents, caregivers and health care professionals.'

Consumers are encouraged to type in the code on the bottom of their package to confirm whether it is part of the recall, and those who are using the formula are encouraged to switch to a different brand. Liquid baby formulas are not included in the recall.

Anyone whose child is experiencing any symptoms of an infection is also encouraged to call their health care provider immediately.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J5qyg_0eSZ3OAM00
The products came from the company's Sturgis, Michigan plant (pictured), where Cronobacter sakazakii was found in a 'non-product contact area'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ORvEr_0eSZ3OAM00
Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria (pictured) can cause life-threatening infections or meningitis

Following the announcement, angered and panicked mothers took to social media to express their frustrations and the symptoms their children were experiencing.

Khrysten Ziegenfuss, for example, wrote that her daughter, Everly, had been taking Elecare almost since birth and is now almost three months old.

During that time, she shared, Everly would vomit out of her mouth and nose, making her unable to breathe and needing immediate assistance clearing her airway. She also had a distended abdomen and would scream every time she had a bowel movement.

Ziegenfuss said she took Everly to the Emergency Room on three separate occasions for abdominal pain and issues going to the bathroom, but doctors would keep dismissing her concerns.

'For almost three months my daughter has been in pain,' Ziegenfuss posted on February 21. 'For almost three months, I have been advocating for her and telling every doctor she saw that something was wrong, and NOW it comes to light that I was right, and my daughter was sick.

'She's been continually infected with bacteria for her entire life up until recently,' she wrote, adding: 'I'm angry and disappointed, but even more than that I am sad that my daughter and so many babies suffered and did so because a company wanted to make a quick buck rather than stop production BACK IN SEPTEMBER when they and the FDA were made aware of possible bacterial contamination in that facility.'

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Mother-of-eight is found chained by the neck and unable to speak in a freezing shed in China - sparking fury over authorities' efforts to cover-up their failure to protect her

A Chinese mother-of-eight has been found chained by the neck in a freezing shed sparking outrage in the Communist country. The woman, identified only as 'Little Plum Blossom' was found in the wooden shack on the outskirts of Xuzhou city in Jiangsu province last month wearing thin clothing in the middle of winter and a metal brace around her neck.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

