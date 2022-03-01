ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chevron buys Renewable Energy Group

Cover picture for the articleChevron Corporation and Renewable Energy Group, Inc. announced Monday a definitive agreement under which Chevron will acquire the outstanding shares of Renewable Energy Group. The all-cash transaction is valued at $3.15 billion, or...

Benzinga

Energy Fuels Emerging Leader In Rare Earth Sector

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. The rare earth element market expected to see interest from investors, governments around the world in coming year. Supply will need to pick up to meet global demand for REEs,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seekingalpha.com

Siemens pledges $54M across key U.S. manufacturing facilities to support national infrastructure projects

Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) joins President Biden at the White House to announce it will invest $54M across key U.S. manufacturing facilities that serve critical infrastructure markets. The company is investing in its existing electrical infrastructure manufacturing hub in Grand Prairie, Texas and a greenfield manufacturing site for electrical infrastructure and make-ready...
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
Vice

Big Oil Has a Plan to Turn Appalachia Into Hydrogen Country

The fossil fuel industry has a new plan for Appalachia: Blue hydrogen. An alliance between some of the largest corporations in the energy business—Shell, General Electric Gas Power, EQT Corporation, Equinor, Mitsubishi, US Steel and Marathon Petroleum—announced in a press release late last week their plan to create a “hydrogen industrial hub” in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Their plan is to work with local stakeholders in the process, creating “a national model for sustainable energy and production systems.”
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IFLScience

"Infinity Train" That Never Needs To Recharge In Development, Says Mining Firm

The development of the world’s first "infinity train", which will use electric and gravitational energy to never run out of juice, has been announced by an Australian mining firm following their acquisition of an advanced engineering firm. The move pushes forward their goal of zero emissions – a difficult...
TRAFFIC
inputmag.com

Tesla deploys Megapacks in Alaska for more eco-friendly energy storage

In Alaska’s Kenai Peninsula, communities have long relied on gas turbines to distribute power over the course of the coldest four-month period in the region, which can reach temperatures as low as -30 degrees. In order to alleviate this reliance on fossil fuels, Tesla has introduced an energy storage system meant to replace the existing turbines in partnership with Homer Electric, an electric utility cooperative based in the state.
ALASKA STATE
The Independent

America’s biggest coal producer is getting into solar power

America’s biggest coal producer is taking the plunge on renewables by launching a joint venture in solar power. Peabody Energy Corp. announced on Tuesday that it has launched R3 Renewables with two investment firms to build utility-scale solar projects on or near former coal mining operations.The St. Louis-based company will develop 3.3 Gigawatts (GW) of solar - enough to power about 2 million homes - and 1.6 GW of battery storage capacity over the next five years. R3 Renewables will develop on large tracts of land in Indiana and Illinois. “We are pleased to announce this new joint venture...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
#Chevron Corporation#Renewable Fuels Reg
Seekingalpha.com

Is Chevron Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold For 2022?

The Ukraine-Russia conflict could push oil prices much higher. The Ukraine-Russia crisis, unrest in Kazakhstan, and a consensus among Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo and JP Morgan analysts that 2022 oil prices will reach the $100+ range by this summer, all play into the story for Chevron's (CVX) stock; however, those are largely transitory considerations.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
protocol.com

Electric vehicle battery recycling is starting in California

Redwood Materials Inc., founded by ex-Tesla CTO J.B. Straubel, is launching an electric vehicle battery-recycling program in California. Automakers Ford and Volvo are the first to partner with the Carson City, Nevada-based company. Redwood Materials announced in a press release this week that it will be collecting and recycling hybrid...
CALIFORNIA STATE
electrek.co

Tesla deploys big 37-Megapack project in Alaska to replace gas turbines

Tesla has now deployed and unveiled a big 37-Megapack project in Alaska that will help replace gas turbines with a more sustainable solution. Homer Electric, a member-owned electric utility cooperative based in Alaska, announced the project based in Kenai Peninsula back in 2019 – shortly after Tesla first unveiled the Megapack.
Seekingalpha.com

Is Chevron Stock A Buy Before Upcoming Share Buyback?

Chevron intends to spend between $5-$10 billion on annual share buybacks in the next few years, which is a big increase from its prior $3-$5 billion yearly share repurchase guidance. Elevator Pitch. I assign a Hold investment rating to Chevron Corporation (CVX). CVX is not a Buy before upcoming share...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Energy Fuels Poised Following Positive Report On Uranium Sector

Energy Fuels UUUU EFR is a leading U.S.-based uranium mining company that supplies U308 to major nuclear utilities, holds three of America’s key uranium production centers, and boasts more uranium production capacity than any other U.S. company. And as the year unfolds, a rosy Uranium Investing report, whose excerpts are contained in a recent article, notes that things in the uranium sector look good. This 2022 forecast means good news for Energy Fuels. The Uranium Investing report notes that uranium was one of the few commodities to register two solid years of gains amid a global pandemic, causing many analysts to predict that higher uranium prices are here to stay. “‘This idea has been bolstered by rising demand for clean energy, specifically the need for carbon-free electricity,’ the article continued. The article went on to quote John Kotek, vice president of policy development and public affairs at the Nuclear Energy Institute, who said: ‘Globally, nuclear continues to account for 10% of total electricity and is the second-largest source of carbon-free power… While that number won’t change much in the near term given the number of nuclear reactors under construction today, the interest we’re seeing in new nuclear construction coupled with the increasing drive to decarbonize gives us confidence that share will grow over time.’”
ENERGY INDUSTRY
technologynetworks.com

Power Grid May Be Destabilized by Domestic Renewable Energy Sources

Renewable energy that feeds into the main power grid could destabilise the system and potentially cause power failures according to a new study. Mathematicians from the University of Nottingham used data from smart meters to track how grid composition changes over time and found resilience varies over the course of a day and that a high uptake of solar panels can leave the grid more susceptible to failure. Their findings have been published today in Science Advances.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KMBC.com

Evergy passes milestone for renewable energy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Evergy says it has passed a milestone for renewable energy. "We have already retired more than 2,000 megawatts of coal generation," said Gina Penzig, of Evergy. For nearly 20 years, Evergy has been using Kansas and Missouri wind farms to generate energy to offset the...
KANSAS CITY, MO

