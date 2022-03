Christy Haire always wanted to teach math, but when she first entered the education field 29 years ago the job available to her was a high school physics teacher. She enjoyed teaching physics, but math was her passion. So when one of her former professors at her alma mater asked her if she would be interested in teaching math part-time at Kentucky Wesleyan College, she jumped at the chance.

OWENSBORO, KY ・ 9 DAYS AGO