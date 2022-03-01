Teen convicted for 2020 Warren County homicide

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A Warren County teenager was convicted of first-degree murder in connection to the shooting death of another teen in 2020.

The Vicksburg Post reported a sentencing hearing for Kemond Jones, 17, was set for March 21 at 2:00 p.m.

Prosecutors said Jones shot and killed Ethan Powell, 18, after an argument on Abraham Drive in September 2020. Jones was 15 at the time of the shooting.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.