Teen convicted for 2020 Warren County homicide
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A Warren County teenager was convicted of first-degree murder in connection to the shooting death of another teen in 2020.
The Vicksburg Post reported a sentencing hearing for Kemond Jones, 17, was set for March 21 at 2:00 p.m.
Prosecutors said Jones shot and killed Ethan Powell, 18, after an argument on Abraham Drive in September 2020. Jones was 15 at the time of the shooting.
