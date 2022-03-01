BODY CAM: Officer tackles driver accused of ramming multiple cruisers prior to high-speed chase

DAYTON — New body camera and cruiser camera footage obtained through a public records request shows a driver ramming police cruisers and leading officers on a high-speed pursuit that ended with several vehicles nearly hit in Riverside.

Dayton police surrounded a vehicle in the 3400 block of East Second Street around 2:40 p.m. on Feb. 22.

The man inside, later identified as Devion Jackson, 24, of Dayton, was wanted for fleeing from deputies in Clark County after they said they spotted him driving recklessly in the parking lot of the Enon Speedway back on Dec. 13, police reports and online court records show.

He also had warrants out for his arrest in at least three Montgomery County felony cases for violating probation related to drug and weapons convictions from 2018 and 2019.

As police surrounded the vehicle on East Second they noticed Jackson appeared to be asleep.

“He’s sleeping,” one officer is heard saying in the body camera footage. But, things escalate. “Rifle in the car.”

As police tried to get Jackson’s attention, he eventually woke up and video shows the vehicle he was in ramming multiple police cruisers before speeding off toward the city of Riverside.

The chase went down Springfield Street and eventually onto Harshman Road, where the tires appeared to have been shredded after being hit with stop sticks. The driver spun out of control, nearly missing several other vehicles on Harshman before crashing into the fence at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Jackson ended up getting out of the car and sprinted down the road, before a Dayton officer was able to tackle him and arrest him.

Jackson is being held in jail on his probation violation and he’s also charged in relation to the pursuit, court records show.

