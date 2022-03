To continue reading this article and others for free, please sign up for our newsletter. Rahmatullah Dem, a student at Hopkins High School, had been fasting every day for a month. Now, Eid al-Fitr, the Muslim celebration that marks Ramadan’s end, was approaching. She was preparing to celebrate with her family, which came to the United States from the Gambia—dressing up, getting her henna done, going to the mosque, and spending the day with relatives.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 20 DAYS AGO