CoStar Group (CSGP -10.0%) stock declined following its Q4 results, which beat analysts' estimates. FY21 revenue rose 17% Y/Y to $1.66B. Net income grew 29% Y/Y to $293M. "Net sales bookings for CoStar in the fourth quarter were virtually in-line with the record level of net sales bookings CoStar delivered in the third quarter of 2021. Even more encouraging, net sales bookings for Apartments.com increased sharply in the fourth quarter of 2021, indicating that the slowdown in revenue growth and sales bookings that we experienced earlier in the year is potentially behind us," said Founder and CEO Andrew Florance.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO